2018-19 Arbor View Girls Basketball Capsule
The Aggies bring back six letter winners from last year’s squad.
ARBOR VIEW
Head coach: Chip Peterson, first season
2017-18 record: 14-12 (8-4 Northwest/third)
Returning letter winners (starters): Six (two)
Outlook: Peterson, who had a 41-42 record as Western’s girls coach from 2013-16, becomes just the fourth head coach in Arbor View’s girls basketball history.
He inherits a team that brings back six letter winners.
“We hope to remain a solid team through everything,” Peterson said.