2018-19 Pahrump Valley Girls Basketball Capsule

Makayla Gent, left, is one of 11 returnees for Pahrump Valley. Andrea Cornejo/Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

PAHRUMP VALLEY

Head coach: Bob Hopkins, 16th season (296-126 career at Pahrump)

2017-18 record: 19-6 (8-2 3A Sunset/first)

Returning letter winners (starters): Eleven (three)

Top players: F Kylie Stritenberger (Jr.), G Jackie Stobbe (Sr.), F Kate Daffer (So.), G Virginia Weir (Sr.), F Savannah Fairbank (Sr.), G Makayla Gent (So.), F Samantha Runnion (Sr.), G Maddy Souza (So.), G Maddy Hansen (Jr.), F Nicki Valazquez (So.)

Outlook: Stritenberger (8 points, 6.3 rebounds per game), Daffer (6.6 ppg, 6.3 rpg) and Stobbe (5 ppg, 4 rpg, 4 assists per game) lead a list of 11 returning letter winners for the defending Sunset League champions.

“We hope to improve on our overall record, repeat as the Sunset League champions and hoping to make it to the 3A state tournament,” Hopkins said.