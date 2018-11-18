2018-19 Silverado Girls Basketball Capsule

Las Vegas Review-Journal

SILVERADO

Head coach: Billy McConnell, first season

2017-18 record: 2-23 (0-10 Southeast/sixth)

Returning letter winners (starters): Eight (three)

Top players: G Destiny Byrd (Sr.), F Jessica Guzman (Sr.) G Kimber Tanner (Jr.), F Yasmine Noor (So.)

Outlook: McConnell takes over a program that has fallen on hard times and is need of consistency. He’s the fourth coach in the the last five seasons for the Skyhawks, who should be primed for an upturn this year.

The team returns three starters and welcomes Byrd, a transfer from Basic.

“We are looking to improve on last season with eight returning varsity players and newcomer, senior point guard Destiny Byrd,” McConnell said. “We expect to be a competitive opponent as the new team in a very tough Southwest League.”