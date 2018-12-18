94°F
Girls Basketball

2018 Tarkanian Classic Girls Schedule

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 17, 2018 - 4:25 pm
 
Updated December 22, 2018 - 5:00 pm

Tarkanian Classic

Diamond Division

Teams:

Bingham (Utah), Bishop Gorman, Brea Olinda (Calif.), Castle View (Colo.), Deerfield (Fla.), Desert Oasis, Lynwood (Calif.), Mark Keppel (Calif.), Modesto Christian (Calif.), Redemption Christian (N.Y.), Rodriguez (Calif.), Sierra Canyon (Calif.), Valor Christian (Colo.), Vanden (Calif.), Washougal (Wash.), Whitney Young (Ill.)

Wednesday, Dec. 19

At Durango

Diamond 1 — Lynwood 70, Bingham 53

Diamond 2 — Valor Christian 55, Washougal 36

Diamond 3 — Deerfield 53, Modesto Christian 22

Diamond 4 — Bishop Gorman 43, Mark Keppel 40

Diamond 5 — Brea Olinda 45, Castle View 39

Diamond 6 — Desert Oasis 53, Vanden 40

Thursday, Dec. 20

At Durango

Diamond 9 — Bingham 61, Washougal 50

Diamond 13 — Castle View 45, Vanden 40

Diamond 11 — Mark Keppel 67, Modesto Christian 48

At Orleans Arena

Diamond 10 — Valor Christian 58, Lynwood 43

Diamond 12 — Bishop Gorman 46, Deerfield 36

Diamond 14 — Brea Olinda 47, Desert Oasis 38

Diamond 7 — Whitney Young 77, Rodriguez 48

Diamond 8 — Sierra Canyon 65, Redemption Christian 29

Friday, Dec. 21

At Durango

Diamond 15 — Rodriguez 52, Redemption Christian 40

Diamond 16 — Sierra Canyon 67, Whitney Young 57

Diamond 18 — Mark Keppel 49, Bingham 35

Diamond 21 — Lynwood 67, Deerfield 50

Diamond 17 — Washougal 61, Modesto Christian 46

Diamond 19 — Vanden 54, Redemption Christian 43

Diamond 22 — Valor Christian 54, Bishop Gorman 45

Diamond 23 — Whitney Young 62, Desert Oasis 58

Diamond 24 — Sierra Canyon 68, Brea Olinda 30

Diamond 20 — Rodriguez 52, Castle View 50

Saturday, Dec. 22

At Liberty

Diamond 26 — Vanden 61, Washougal 55

Diamond 27 — Bingham 63, Castle View 38

Diamond 25 — Modesto Christian 57, Redemption Christian 43

At Durango

Diamond 30 — Mark Keppel 68, Rodriguez 49

Diamond 28 — Desert Oasis 56, Deerfield 26

Diamond 31 — Brea Olinda 51, Bishop Gorman 47

Diamond 29 — Whitney Young 60, Lynwood 56

Diamond Championship — Sierra Canyon 50, Valor Christian 37

— —

Ruby Division

Teams:

American Fork (Utah), Arroyo Valley (Calif.), Birmingham Charter (Calif.), Buckeye (Ariz.), Century (Idaho), Coronado, Denver East (Colo.), Green Valley, Liberty, Mt. Eden (Calif.), Pine View (Utah), Pueblo South (Colo.), Rainier Beach (Wash.), Snow Canyon (Utah), Springville (Utah), Wasatch (Utah)

Wednesday, Dec. 19

At Durango

Ruby 2 — Rainier Beach 47, Pine View 46

Ruby 3 — Wasatch 47, Green Valley 23

Ruby 4 — Century 60, Pueblo South 24

Ruby 1 — Buckeye 59, Arroyo Valley 54

At Liberty

Ruby 8 — Coronado 54, Snow Canyon 42

Ruby 6 — Liberty 41, American Fork 30

Ruby 7 — Springville 45, Mt. Eden 44

Ruby 5 — Denver East 39, Birmingham Charter 21

Thursday, Dec. 20

At Durango

Ruby 10 — Buckeye 56, Rainier Beach 38

Ruby 11 — Pueblo South 55, Green Valley 38

Ruby 14 — Liberty 50, Denver East 35

Ruby 9 — Arroyo Valley 48, Pine View 42

Ruby 12 — Century 46, Wasatch 35

Ruby 13 — Birmingham Charter 50, American Fork 48

Ruby 16 — Springville 46, Coronado 38

At Liberty

Ruby 15 — Snow Canyon 50, Mt. Eden 38

Friday, Dec. 21

At Liberty

Ruby 17 — Green Valley 49, Pine View 36

Ruby 19 — Mt. Eden 59, American Fork 58

Ruby 18 — Pueblo South 68, Arroyo Valley 58

Ruby 20 — Birmingham Charter 71, Snow Canyon 68

At Durango

Ruby 21 — Wasatch 60, Rainier Beach 39

Ruby 23 — Denver East 38, Coronado 30

Ruby 22 — Century 52, Buckeye 32

Ruby 24 — Liberty 44, Springville 30

Saturday, Dec. 22

At Liberty

Ruby 25 — American Fork 36, Pine View 34

Ruby 28 — Coronado 70, Rainier Beach 53

Ruby 26 — Mt. Eden 63, Green Valley 61

Ruby 27 — Arroyo Valley 64, Snow Canyon 55

At Durango

Ruby 30 — Pueblo South 44, Birmingham Charter 42

Ruby 29 — Wasatch 27, Denver East 26

Ruby 31 — Springville 49, Buckeye 46

Ruby Championship — Century 36, Liberty 27

— —

Premier Division

Teams:

Basic, Central (Calif.), Cheyenne, Democracy Prep, Desert Hills (Utah), Dominguez (Calif.), Durango, George Washington (Colo.), Imperial (Calif.), Jordan (Utah), Las Vegas, Mojave, North Eugene (Ore.), Shadow Ridge, Sierra Vista, Western

Wednesday, Dec. 19

At Liberty

Premier 7 — Dominguez 42, Democracy Prep 35

Premier 1 — North Eugene 46, Basic 45

Premier 8 — Sierra Vista 40, George Washington 34, OT

Premier 2 — Imperial 55, Mojave 33

Premier 4 — Shadow Ridge 45, Jordan 38

Premier 5 — Desert Hills 61, Western 34

Premier 3 — Cheyenne 47, Durango 35

Premier 6 — Central 64, Las Vegas 22

Thursday, Dec. 20

At Liberty

Premier 10 — Imperial 55, North Eugene 31

Premier 11 — Jordan 42, Durango 22

Premier 12 — Shadow Ridge 71, Cheyenne 29

Premier 13 — Las Vegas 44, Western 37

Premier 14 — Desert Hills 57, Central 55

Premier 9 — Basic 44, Mojave 38

Premier 15 — Democracy Prep 48, George Washington 43

Premier 16 — Dominguez 33, Sierra Vista 30

Friday, Dec. 21

At Liberty

Premier 23 — Desert Hills 55, Sierra Vista 44

Premier 21 — North Eugene 55, Cheyenne 47

Premier 20 — Democracy Prep 50, Las Vegas 49

Premier 18 — Jordan 51, Basic 29

Premier 22 — Shadow Ridge 53, Imperial 27

Premier 19 — George Washington 37, Western 27

Premier 24 — Central 49, Dominguez 45

Premier 17 — Mojave 64, Durango 55

Saturday, Dec. 22

At Liberty

Premier 26 — Mojave 46, George Washington 30

Premier 25 — Durango d. Western, forfeit

Premier 31 — Dominguez 64, Imperial 34

Premier 30 — Jordan 48, Democracy Prep 33

Premier 29 — Desert Hills 58, North Eugene 24

At Durango

Premier 28 — Sierra Vista 59, Cheyenne 37

Premier 27 — Basic 44, Las Vegas 34

Premier Championship — Central 29, Shadow Ridge 28

