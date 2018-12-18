2018 Tarkanian Classic Girls Schedule
The schedule and results (when available) for the girls Tarkanian Classic are here.
Tarkanian Classic
Diamond Division
Teams:
Bingham (Utah), Bishop Gorman, Brea Olinda (Calif.), Castle View (Colo.), Deerfield (Fla.), Desert Oasis, Lynwood (Calif.), Mark Keppel (Calif.), Modesto Christian (Calif.), Redemption Christian (N.Y.), Rodriguez (Calif.), Sierra Canyon (Calif.), Valor Christian (Colo.), Vanden (Calif.), Washougal (Wash.), Whitney Young (Ill.)
Wednesday, Dec. 19
At Durango
Diamond 1 — Lynwood 70, Bingham 53
Diamond 2 — Valor Christian 55, Washougal 36
Diamond 3 — Deerfield 53, Modesto Christian 22
Diamond 4 — Bishop Gorman 43, Mark Keppel 40
Diamond 5 — Brea Olinda 45, Castle View 39
Diamond 6 — Desert Oasis 53, Vanden 40
Thursday, Dec. 20
At Durango
Diamond 9 — Bingham 61, Washougal 50
Diamond 13 — Castle View 45, Vanden 40
Diamond 11 — Mark Keppel 67, Modesto Christian 48
At Orleans Arena
Diamond 10 — Valor Christian 58, Lynwood 43
Diamond 12 — Bishop Gorman 46, Deerfield 36
Diamond 14 — Brea Olinda 47, Desert Oasis 38
Diamond 7 — Whitney Young 77, Rodriguez 48
Diamond 8 — Sierra Canyon 65, Redemption Christian 29
Friday, Dec. 21
At Durango
Diamond 15 — Rodriguez 52, Redemption Christian 40
Diamond 16 — Sierra Canyon 67, Whitney Young 57
Diamond 18 — Mark Keppel 49, Bingham 35
Diamond 21 — Lynwood 67, Deerfield 50
Diamond 17 — Washougal 61, Modesto Christian 46
Diamond 19 — Vanden 54, Redemption Christian 43
Diamond 22 — Valor Christian 54, Bishop Gorman 45
Diamond 23 — Whitney Young 62, Desert Oasis 58
Diamond 24 — Sierra Canyon 68, Brea Olinda 30
Diamond 20 — Rodriguez 52, Castle View 50
Saturday, Dec. 22
At Liberty
Diamond 26 — Vanden 61, Washougal 55
Diamond 27 — Bingham 63, Castle View 38
Diamond 25 — Modesto Christian 57, Redemption Christian 43
At Durango
Diamond 30 — Mark Keppel 68, Rodriguez 49
Diamond 28 — Desert Oasis 56, Deerfield 26
Diamond 31 — Brea Olinda 51, Bishop Gorman 47
Diamond 29 — Whitney Young 60, Lynwood 56
Diamond Championship — Sierra Canyon 50, Valor Christian 37
— —
Ruby Division
Teams:
American Fork (Utah), Arroyo Valley (Calif.), Birmingham Charter (Calif.), Buckeye (Ariz.), Century (Idaho), Coronado, Denver East (Colo.), Green Valley, Liberty, Mt. Eden (Calif.), Pine View (Utah), Pueblo South (Colo.), Rainier Beach (Wash.), Snow Canyon (Utah), Springville (Utah), Wasatch (Utah)
Wednesday, Dec. 19
At Durango
Ruby 2 — Rainier Beach 47, Pine View 46
Ruby 3 — Wasatch 47, Green Valley 23
Ruby 4 — Century 60, Pueblo South 24
Ruby 1 — Buckeye 59, Arroyo Valley 54
At Liberty
Ruby 8 — Coronado 54, Snow Canyon 42
Ruby 6 — Liberty 41, American Fork 30
Ruby 7 — Springville 45, Mt. Eden 44
Ruby 5 — Denver East 39, Birmingham Charter 21
Thursday, Dec. 20
At Durango
Ruby 10 — Buckeye 56, Rainier Beach 38
Ruby 11 — Pueblo South 55, Green Valley 38
Ruby 14 — Liberty 50, Denver East 35
Ruby 9 — Arroyo Valley 48, Pine View 42
Ruby 12 — Century 46, Wasatch 35
Ruby 13 — Birmingham Charter 50, American Fork 48
Ruby 16 — Springville 46, Coronado 38
At Liberty
Ruby 15 — Snow Canyon 50, Mt. Eden 38
Friday, Dec. 21
At Liberty
Ruby 17 — Green Valley 49, Pine View 36
Ruby 19 — Mt. Eden 59, American Fork 58
Ruby 18 — Pueblo South 68, Arroyo Valley 58
Ruby 20 — Birmingham Charter 71, Snow Canyon 68
At Durango
Ruby 21 — Wasatch 60, Rainier Beach 39
Ruby 23 — Denver East 38, Coronado 30
Ruby 22 — Century 52, Buckeye 32
Ruby 24 — Liberty 44, Springville 30
Saturday, Dec. 22
At Liberty
Ruby 25 — American Fork 36, Pine View 34
Ruby 28 — Coronado 70, Rainier Beach 53
Ruby 26 — Mt. Eden 63, Green Valley 61
Ruby 27 — Arroyo Valley 64, Snow Canyon 55
At Durango
Ruby 30 — Pueblo South 44, Birmingham Charter 42
Ruby 29 — Wasatch 27, Denver East 26
Ruby 31 — Springville 49, Buckeye 46
Ruby Championship — Century 36, Liberty 27
— —
Premier Division
Teams:
Basic, Central (Calif.), Cheyenne, Democracy Prep, Desert Hills (Utah), Dominguez (Calif.), Durango, George Washington (Colo.), Imperial (Calif.), Jordan (Utah), Las Vegas, Mojave, North Eugene (Ore.), Shadow Ridge, Sierra Vista, Western
Wednesday, Dec. 19
At Liberty
Premier 7 — Dominguez 42, Democracy Prep 35
Premier 1 — North Eugene 46, Basic 45
Premier 8 — Sierra Vista 40, George Washington 34, OT
Premier 2 — Imperial 55, Mojave 33
Premier 4 — Shadow Ridge 45, Jordan 38
Premier 5 — Desert Hills 61, Western 34
Premier 3 — Cheyenne 47, Durango 35
Premier 6 — Central 64, Las Vegas 22
Thursday, Dec. 20
At Liberty
Premier 10 — Imperial 55, North Eugene 31
Premier 11 — Jordan 42, Durango 22
Premier 12 — Shadow Ridge 71, Cheyenne 29
Premier 13 — Las Vegas 44, Western 37
Premier 14 — Desert Hills 57, Central 55
Premier 9 — Basic 44, Mojave 38
Premier 15 — Democracy Prep 48, George Washington 43
Premier 16 — Dominguez 33, Sierra Vista 30
Friday, Dec. 21
At Liberty
Premier 23 — Desert Hills 55, Sierra Vista 44
Premier 21 — North Eugene 55, Cheyenne 47
Premier 20 — Democracy Prep 50, Las Vegas 49
Premier 18 — Jordan 51, Basic 29
Premier 22 — Shadow Ridge 53, Imperial 27
Premier 19 — George Washington 37, Western 27
Premier 24 — Central 49, Dominguez 45
Premier 17 — Mojave 64, Durango 55
Saturday, Dec. 22
At Liberty
Premier 26 — Mojave 46, George Washington 30
Premier 25 — Durango d. Western, forfeit
Premier 31 — Dominguez 64, Imperial 34
Premier 30 — Jordan 48, Democracy Prep 33
Premier 29 — Desert Hills 58, North Eugene 24
At Durango
Premier 28 — Sierra Vista 59, Cheyenne 37
Premier 27 — Basic 44, Las Vegas 34
Premier Championship — Central 29, Shadow Ridge 28