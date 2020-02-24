2020 Girls Basketball State Tournament Glances
The schedules and results (when available) are here for the 2020 NIAA state girls basketball tournaments.
Girls Basketball
State Tournament Glances
Class 4A
Friday, Feb. 21
At Sierra Vista
Spring Valley 48, Faith Lutheran 45
Wednesday, Feb. 26
At Lawlor Events Center, UNR
Game 2 — Spring Valley (24-6) vs. Bishop Manogue (21-4), 6:15 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 27
At Lawlor Events Center, UNR
Game 3 — Game 2 winner vs. Centennial (22-6), 3 p.m.
Game 4 — Desert Oasis (23-2) vs. Spanish Springs (22-4), 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 28
At Lawlor Events Center, UNR
Championship — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7:20 p.m.
— —
Class 3A
Thursday, Feb. 27
At Reno High
Truckee (20-6) vs. Moapa Valley (22-6), 3:30 p.m.
Pahrump Valley (30-3) vs. Fernley (24-2), 6:50 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 28
At Lawlor Events Center, UNR
Championship, noon
— —
Class 2A
At Lawlor Events Center, UNR
Wednesday, Feb. 26
White Pine (19-4) vs. Calvary Chapel (20-7), 11 a.m.
Lincoln County (15-9) vs. Incline (22-3), 2:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Championship, 11 a.m.
— —
Class 1A
Thursday, Feb. 27
At Wooster High, Reno
Virginia City (16-9) vs. Eureka (17-6), 3:30 p.m.
Wells (21-4) vs. Mineral County (23-3), 6:50 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 28
At Lawlor Events Center, UNR
Championship, 3:40 p.m.