Girls Basketball

2020 Girls Basketball State Tournament Glances

Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 23, 2020 - 4:26 pm
 

State Tournament Glances

Class 4A

Friday, Feb. 21

At Sierra Vista

Spring Valley 48, Faith Lutheran 45

Wednesday, Feb. 26

At Lawlor Events Center, UNR

Game 2 — Spring Valley (24-6) vs. Bishop Manogue (21-4), 6:15 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 27

At Lawlor Events Center, UNR

Game 3 — Game 2 winner vs. Centennial (22-6), 3 p.m.

Game 4 — Desert Oasis (23-2) vs. Spanish Springs (22-4), 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

At Lawlor Events Center, UNR

Championship — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7:20 p.m.

— —

Class 3A

Thursday, Feb. 27

At Reno High

Truckee (20-6) vs. Moapa Valley (22-6), 3:30 p.m.

Pahrump Valley (30-3) vs. Fernley (24-2), 6:50 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

At Lawlor Events Center, UNR

Championship, noon

— —

Class 2A

At Lawlor Events Center, UNR

Wednesday, Feb. 26

White Pine (19-4) vs. Calvary Chapel (20-7), 11 a.m.

Lincoln County (15-9) vs. Incline (22-3), 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 27

Championship, 11 a.m.

— —

Class 1A

Thursday, Feb. 27

At Wooster High, Reno

Virginia City (16-9) vs. Eureka (17-6), 3:30 p.m.

Wells (21-4) vs. Mineral County (23-3), 6:50 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

At Lawlor Events Center, UNR

Championship, 3:40 p.m.

