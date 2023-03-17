Here is the 2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls basketball team.

Centennial guard Kaniya Boyd (00) shoots against Coronado forward Ashtyn Wick (22) during a Class 5A Southern League championship game at Centennial High School on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas High coach LaShondra Rayford is the Coach of the Year on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls basketball team.

First Team

CiCi Ajomale, Centennial — The junior forward used her versatility to help the Class 5A state champions on both ends of the floor and was a first-team pick by the coaches.

Kaniya Boyd, Centennial — The junior guard was the Class 5A defensive player of the year and helped lead the Bulldogs’ full-court pressure defense.

Layla Faught, Las Vegas — The junior point guard averaged 22.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Class 4A state champions.

Raina Forgue, Faith Lutheran — The junior guard averaged 14.9 points per game for the Class 5A Southern League semifinalists.

Ali’a Matavao, Liberty — The senior forward averaged 17.9 points and 11.9 rebounds and was the Class 5A player of the year as voted by the coaches.

Leah Mitchell, Faith Lutheran — The senior averaged 10.3 points on 43 percent shooting and 10.8 rebounds for the Class 5A Southern League semifinalists.

Charlece Ohiaeri, Centennial — The senior forward used her length and athleticism to be a dual threat on both ends of the floor for the Class 5A state champions.

Danae Powell, Centennial — The junior guard was the primary scoring threat for the Class 5A state champions and was the 5A offensive player of the year as picked by the coaches.

Adrienne Puletasi, Liberty — The senior forward averaged 11.1 points per game and 7.1 rebounds for the Class 5A Southern League semifinalists.

Kayla Terry, Las Vegas — The senior forward averaged 20.6 points on 57 percent shooting and 14.7 rebounds for the Class 4A state champions.

Kaylee Walters, Coronado — The senior guard averaged 15.9 points per game and 4.9 assists for the Class 5A state runners-up.

Ashtyn Wick, Coronado — The senior forward averaged 12.1 points on 46 percent shooting and 11.1 rebounds for the Class 5A state runners-up.

Coach of the Year

LaShondra Rayford, Las Vegas — The 10th-year coach guided the Wildcats to the Class 4A state title, the school’s second title and first since 1978.

Second Team

Asani Ceaser, Centennial — The senior forward helped with defense and rebounding and was a Class 5A first-team selection by the coaches.

Mia Ervin, Spring Valley — The sophomore guard averaged 15.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 steals for the Grizzlies.

Dazani Graham, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior guard was a member of the Class 4A all-Nevada first team and was the co-Desert League MVP.

Selina Gutierrez, Bishop Gorman — The senior guard averaged 17.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 2.3 assists.

Alanna Jackson, Desert Pines — The junior forward was the Class 4A Mountain League player of the year and averaged 9.5 points and 14.5 rebounds for the 4A state runners-up.

Keonni Lewis, Democracy Prep — The freshman guard averaged 20.1 points per game for the Class 2A state champions.

Zh’mya Martin, Shadow Ridge — The junior guard averaged 11.8 points and was a Class 5A first-team selection by the coaches.

Kelly Megown, Shadow Ridge — The senior guard averaged 13.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Mustangs.

Halle McKnight, Palo Verde — The senior averaged 10.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 steals for the Class 4A state semifinalists.

Ashley Saxton, Silverado — The senior guard averaged 19.8 points and 6.9 rebounds.

Sarah Upshaw, Clark — The senior averaged 14.2 points on 47 percent shooting and was the Class 4A co-Desert League MVP.

Anaya Williams, Clark — The freshman guard averaged 17.5 points on 46 percent shooting for the Class 4A Desert League champions.

Honorable Mention

Reina Bell, Bishop Gorman

Saniyah Branch, Arbor View

Charolette Delisle, Spring Valley

Alofa Eteuini, Liberty

La’Niah Hicks, Desert Oasis

Trista Mabry, Desert Pines

Kailani Martinez, Pahrump Valley

Gia McFadden, Spring Valley

Brayana Miles, Democracy Prep

Jaden Newman, Liberty

Vernonie Newson, Las Vegas

Amaya Payne, Cimarron-Memorial

Daisha Peavy, Liberty

Jada Price, Centennial

Destiny Sao-Martinez, Desert Pines

Morgan Sweet, Tech

Haylie Western, Moapa Valley

