2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls basketball team
Here is the 2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls basketball team.
First Team
CiCi Ajomale, Centennial — The junior forward used her versatility to help the Class 5A state champions on both ends of the floor and was a first-team pick by the coaches.
Kaniya Boyd, Centennial — The junior guard was the Class 5A defensive player of the year and helped lead the Bulldogs’ full-court pressure defense.
Layla Faught, Las Vegas — The junior point guard averaged 22.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Class 4A state champions.
Raina Forgue, Faith Lutheran — The junior guard averaged 14.9 points per game for the Class 5A Southern League semifinalists.
Ali’a Matavao, Liberty — The senior forward averaged 17.9 points and 11.9 rebounds and was the Class 5A player of the year as voted by the coaches.
Leah Mitchell, Faith Lutheran — The senior averaged 10.3 points on 43 percent shooting and 10.8 rebounds for the Class 5A Southern League semifinalists.
Charlece Ohiaeri, Centennial — The senior forward used her length and athleticism to be a dual threat on both ends of the floor for the Class 5A state champions.
Danae Powell, Centennial — The junior guard was the primary scoring threat for the Class 5A state champions and was the 5A offensive player of the year as picked by the coaches.
Adrienne Puletasi, Liberty — The senior forward averaged 11.1 points per game and 7.1 rebounds for the Class 5A Southern League semifinalists.
Kayla Terry, Las Vegas — The senior forward averaged 20.6 points on 57 percent shooting and 14.7 rebounds for the Class 4A state champions.
Kaylee Walters, Coronado — The senior guard averaged 15.9 points per game and 4.9 assists for the Class 5A state runners-up.
Ashtyn Wick, Coronado — The senior forward averaged 12.1 points on 46 percent shooting and 11.1 rebounds for the Class 5A state runners-up.
Coach of the Year
LaShondra Rayford, Las Vegas — The 10th-year coach guided the Wildcats to the Class 4A state title, the school’s second title and first since 1978.
Second Team
Asani Ceaser, Centennial — The senior forward helped with defense and rebounding and was a Class 5A first-team selection by the coaches.
Mia Ervin, Spring Valley — The sophomore guard averaged 15.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 steals for the Grizzlies.
Dazani Graham, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior guard was a member of the Class 4A all-Nevada first team and was the co-Desert League MVP.
Selina Gutierrez, Bishop Gorman — The senior guard averaged 17.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 2.3 assists.
Alanna Jackson, Desert Pines — The junior forward was the Class 4A Mountain League player of the year and averaged 9.5 points and 14.5 rebounds for the 4A state runners-up.
Keonni Lewis, Democracy Prep — The freshman guard averaged 20.1 points per game for the Class 2A state champions.
Zh’mya Martin, Shadow Ridge — The junior guard averaged 11.8 points and was a Class 5A first-team selection by the coaches.
Kelly Megown, Shadow Ridge — The senior guard averaged 13.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Mustangs.
Halle McKnight, Palo Verde — The senior averaged 10.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 steals for the Class 4A state semifinalists.
Ashley Saxton, Silverado — The senior guard averaged 19.8 points and 6.9 rebounds.
Sarah Upshaw, Clark — The senior averaged 14.2 points on 47 percent shooting and was the Class 4A co-Desert League MVP.
Anaya Williams, Clark — The freshman guard averaged 17.5 points on 46 percent shooting for the Class 4A Desert League champions.
Honorable Mention
Reina Bell, Bishop Gorman
Saniyah Branch, Arbor View
Charolette Delisle, Spring Valley
Alofa Eteuini, Liberty
La’Niah Hicks, Desert Oasis
Trista Mabry, Desert Pines
Kailani Martinez, Pahrump Valley
Gia McFadden, Spring Valley
Brayana Miles, Democracy Prep
Jaden Newman, Liberty
Vernonie Newson, Las Vegas
Amaya Payne, Cimarron-Memorial
Daisha Peavy, Liberty
Jada Price, Centennial
Destiny Sao-Martinez, Desert Pines
Morgan Sweet, Tech
Haylie Western, Moapa Valley
