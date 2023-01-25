46°F
Girls Basketball

Centennial defeats Coronado in girls basketball — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 24, 2023 - 10:00 pm
 
Centennial’s Asani Caeser (32) shoots against Coronado’s Gabby Brooks (11) during a girls h ...
Centennial’s Asani Caeser (32) shoots against Coronado’s Gabby Brooks (11) during a girls high school basketball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado’s Kaylee Walters (14) drives between Centennial’s Tayla Perkins, left, a ...
Coronado’s Kaylee Walters (14) drives between Centennial’s Tayla Perkins, left, and Charlene Ohiaeri, center right, during a girls high school basketball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Centennial bench celebrates after their team scored during a girls high school basketball g ...
The Centennial bench celebrates after their team scored during a girls high school basketball game against Coronado at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Centennial’s Cici Ajomale, center, passes to a teammate while Coronado’s Kaylee W ...
Centennial’s Cici Ajomale, center, passes to a teammate while Coronado’s Kaylee Walters (14), AJ Wick (22) and Jade Garrison (10) surround her during a girls high school basketball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Centennial’s Charlece Ohiaeri (3) jumps to shoot against Coronado’s Savannah Lope ...
Centennial’s Charlece Ohiaeri (3) jumps to shoot against Coronado’s Savannah Lopez (4) during a girls high school basketball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Centennial head coach Karen Weitz shouts from the sidelines during a girls high school basketba ...
Centennial head coach Karen Weitz shouts from the sidelines during a girls high school basketball game against Coronado at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado’s AJ Wick (22) shoots against Centennial’s Kaliyah Dillard, behind, duri ...
Coronado’s AJ Wick (22) shoots against Centennial’s Kaliyah Dillard, behind, during a girls high school basketball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado’s Kaylee Walters, center, looks for an opening between Centennial’s Jada ...
Coronado’s Kaylee Walters, center, looks for an opening between Centennial’s Jada Price, left, and Azaia Tatum (1) during a girls high school basketball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Centennial’s Danae Powell (11) jumps to shoot against Coronado’s AJ Wick, left, a ...
Centennial’s Danae Powell (11) jumps to shoot against Coronado’s AJ Wick, left, and Savannah Lopez (4) during a girls high school basketball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Centennial’s Jada Price (15) breaks away with the ball while Coronado’s AJ Wick ( ...
Centennial’s Jada Price (15) breaks away with the ball while Coronado’s AJ Wick (22) runs after her during a girls high school basketball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Centennial head coach Karen Weitz looks toward the bench for a substitute during a girls high s ...
Centennial head coach Karen Weitz looks toward the bench for a substitute during a girls high school basketball game against Coronado at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Centennial’s Tayla Perkins (15) breaks away up the court after stealing possession from ...
Centennial’s Tayla Perkins (15) breaks away up the court after stealing possession from Coronado during a girls high school basketball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Centennial’s Charlece Ohiaeri, bottom, and Coronado’s Gabby Brooks (11) dive for ...
Centennial’s Charlece Ohiaeri, bottom, and Coronado’s Gabby Brooks (11) dive for the ball while Centennial’s Danae Powell, right, looks on during a girls high school basketball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado’s Savannah Lopez, right, looks to pass toward her teammate Sunny Li (24) who is ...
Coronado’s Savannah Lopez, right, looks to pass toward her teammate Sunny Li (24) who is surrounded by Centennial players during a girls high school basketball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado’s AJ Wick (22) passes while Centennial’s Asani Caeser (32) guards during ...
Coronado’s AJ Wick (22) passes while Centennial’s Asani Caeser (32) guards during a girls high school basketball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Senior forward Asani Ceaser scored 17 points to lead Centennial to a 60-43 home win over Coronado in a girls basketball game Tuesday night.

Junior guard Danae Powell added 14 points for the Bulldogs (14-1, 6-0 Class 5A Southern League). Senior guard Kaylee Walters led Coronado (12-6, 3-2) with 19 points.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

