Centennial defeats Coronado in girls basketball — PHOTOS
Senior forward Asani Ceaser scored 17 points to lead Centennial to a 60-43 home win over Coronado in a girls basketball game Tuesday night. Here are photos from the game.
Junior guard Danae Powell added 14 points for the Bulldogs (14-1, 6-0 Class 5A Southern League). Senior guard Kaylee Walters led Coronado (12-6, 3-2) with 19 points.
