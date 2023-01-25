Centennial defeats Coronado in girls basketball — PHOTOS

Senior forward Asani Ceaser scored 17 points to lead Centennial to a 60-43 home win over Coronado in a girls basketball game Tuesday night. Here are photos from the game.

Centennial’s Asani Caeser (32) shoots against Coronado’s Gabby Brooks (11) during a girls high school basketball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado’s Kaylee Walters (14) drives between Centennial’s Tayla Perkins, left, and Charlene Ohiaeri, center right, during a girls high school basketball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Centennial bench celebrates after their team scored during a girls high school basketball game against Coronado at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Centennial’s Cici Ajomale, center, passes to a teammate while Coronado’s Kaylee Walters (14), AJ Wick (22) and Jade Garrison (10) surround her during a girls high school basketball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Centennial’s Charlece Ohiaeri (3) jumps to shoot against Coronado’s Savannah Lopez (4) during a girls high school basketball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Centennial head coach Karen Weitz shouts from the sidelines during a girls high school basketball game against Coronado at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado’s AJ Wick (22) shoots against Centennial’s Kaliyah Dillard, behind, during a girls high school basketball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado’s Kaylee Walters, center, looks for an opening between Centennial’s Jada Price, left, and Azaia Tatum (1) during a girls high school basketball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Centennial’s Danae Powell (11) jumps to shoot against Coronado’s AJ Wick, left, and Savannah Lopez (4) during a girls high school basketball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Centennial’s Jada Price (15) breaks away with the ball while Coronado’s AJ Wick (22) runs after her during a girls high school basketball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Centennial head coach Karen Weitz looks toward the bench for a substitute during a girls high school basketball game against Coronado at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Centennial’s Tayla Perkins (15) breaks away up the court after stealing possession from Coronado during a girls high school basketball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Centennial’s Charlece Ohiaeri, bottom, and Coronado’s Gabby Brooks (11) dive for the ball while Centennial’s Danae Powell, right, looks on during a girls high school basketball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado’s Savannah Lopez, right, looks to pass toward her teammate Sunny Li (24) who is surrounded by Centennial players during a girls high school basketball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado’s AJ Wick (22) passes while Centennial’s Asani Caeser (32) guards during a girls high school basketball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Junior guard Danae Powell added 14 points for the Bulldogs (14-1, 6-0 Class 5A Southern League). Senior guard Kaylee Walters led Coronado (12-6, 3-2) with 19 points.

