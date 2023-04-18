79°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Girls Basketball

Centennial girls basketball guard commits to Tennessee

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 17, 2023 - 6:23 pm
 
Centennial’s Kaniya Boyd (00) finds an opening to shoot against Coronado during the firs ...
Centennial’s Kaniya Boyd (00) finds an opening to shoot against Coronado during the first half of a Class 5A girls high school basketball state championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Centennial girls basketball junior guard Kaniya Boyd announced her college commitment to Tennessee on Monday on her social media accounts.

Boyd, a four-star prospect by ESPN, chose Tennessee over other notable schools such as Florida State, Kentucky, Texas A&M and Utah.

The 5-foot-9-inch guard averaged 12.2 points, 4.5 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 steals last season. She helped lead the Bulldogs to a 25-2 record and the Class 5A state championship — the team’s eighth straight title and 14th overall.

She was named the Class 5A defensive player of the year by the coaches and the 2022-23 MaxPreps Nevada high school girls basketball player of the year.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Nevada Preps baseball, softball rankings
Nevada Preps baseball, softball rankings
2
2 proposed bills could impact Nevada high school sports
2 proposed bills could impact Nevada high school sports
3
No. 1 Gorman blows past No. 3 Desert Oasis in crucial league game
No. 1 Gorman blows past No. 3 Desert Oasis in crucial league game
4
Recruiting notebook: Arbor View LB draws big-time interest
Recruiting notebook: Arbor View LB draws big-time interest
5
Bishop Gorman rallies past Tech in softball — PHOTOS
Bishop Gorman rallies past Tech in softball — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys basketball team
2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys basketball team
Centennial girls playing other state champs in postseason tourney
Centennial girls playing other state champs in postseason tourney
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Basic’s Cooper Sheff
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Basic’s Cooper Sheff
Recruiting notebook: Arbor View LB draws big-time interest
Recruiting notebook: Arbor View LB draws big-time interest
High school basketball coaches in favor of adding shot clock
High school basketball coaches in favor of adding shot clock
Democracy Prep girls basketball wins appeal to move to 5A
Democracy Prep girls basketball wins appeal to move to 5A