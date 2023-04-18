Centennial girls basketball guard commits to Tennessee

Centennial girls junior guard Kaniya Boyd, a four-star prospect by ESPN, announced her college commitment to Tennessee on Monday on her social media accounts.

Centennial’s Kaniya Boyd (00) finds an opening to shoot against Coronado during the first half of a Class 5A girls high school basketball state championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Centennial girls basketball junior guard Kaniya Boyd announced her college commitment to Tennessee on Monday on her social media accounts.

Boyd, a four-star prospect by ESPN, chose Tennessee over other notable schools such as Florida State, Kentucky, Texas A&M and Utah.

The 5-foot-9-inch guard averaged 12.2 points, 4.5 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 steals last season. She helped lead the Bulldogs to a 25-2 record and the Class 5A state championship — the team’s eighth straight title and 14th overall.

She was named the Class 5A defensive player of the year by the coaches and the 2022-23 MaxPreps Nevada high school girls basketball player of the year.

