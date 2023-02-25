Centennial girls blow out Coronado to win 8th straight state title
The Centennial girls basketball team defeated Coronado 59-20 to win the Class 5A state title Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.
It’s the Bulldogs’ eighth straight title and 14th for coach Karen Weitz, which ties the state record.
