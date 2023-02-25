Centennial girls blow out Coronado to win 8th straight state title

The Centennial girls basketball team defeated Coronado to win the Class 5A state title Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Coronado’s Gabrielle De La Cruz (23) shoots against Centennial’s Cici Ajomale (21) during the first half of a Class 5A girls high school basketball state championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Centennial girls basketball team defeated Coronado 59-20 to win the Class 5A state title Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

It’s the Bulldogs’ eighth straight title and 14th for coach Karen Weitz, which ties the state record.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

