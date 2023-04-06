Centennial girls playing other state champs in postseason tourney

The Centennial girls basketball team will participate in the State Champions Invitational starting Thursday in Washington, D.C.

Centennial poses for photos after winning the Class 5A girls high school basketball state championship game against Coronado at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Centennial's head coach Karen Weitz talks to her players during a girls class 5A state semifinal game against Reno at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial guard Kaniya Boyd (00) shoots against Coronado forward Ashtyn Wick (22) during a Class 5A Southern League championship game at Centennial High School on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The season isn’t over yet for the Centennial girls basketball team.

The Bulldogs are playing in the State Champions Invitational this week in Washington, D.C.

Centennial will face Dr. Phillips, the Florida Class 7A state champion, in an opening-round matchup at 11 a.m. Thursday at Georgetown University’s McDonough Arena. The winner will face Sidwell Friends, the Washington, D.C., 2A state champion, in the semifinals at 11 a.m. Friday.

The final will be at 7 a.m. Saturday.

Nevada is one of 10 states that allows its member schools that win a state title to compete in postseason tournaments such as the State Champions Invitational. The Bulldogs are one of six teams at the event.

The Bulldogs lost to eventual champion Sidwell Friends 63-30 in the semifinals of the inaugural State Champions Invitational last year.

Centennial went 24-1 and won its eighth straight state title this season, claiming the 5A state title in February. After losing its first game to Lone Peak (Utah), which is also in the tournament, Centennial won 24 consecutive games.

It was the 14th state title for coach Karen Weitz since becoming Centennial’s coach when the school opened in 1999. That tied her for the most titles in state history with Pahranagat Valley’s Amy Huntsman. Weitz holds the state record for wins with 715.

It’s been a busy offseason for Weitz. She spent last week in Houston coaching the McDonald’s All-American game with 24 of the top boys and girls high school basketball players from across the country.

She coached the West team to a 110-102 win over the East on March 28. Bishop Gorman boys basketball coach Grant Rice was the coach for the West boys team, which lost 109-106. It was the first time two coaches from Southern Nevada coached in the event.

Weitz, who coached the Centennial boys and girls teams for the first time this season, will be inducted into the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame in June.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.