Centennial heavily favored again in girls basketball playoffs

Centennial has been its usual dominant self during the regular season in search of its seventh straight state championship.

Before the season began, Centennial girls basketball coach Karen Weitz shrugged off any notion that her team would have an easy time claiming its seventh straight state title.

One reason for that was nobody was sure how teams would handle returning to high school play after the 2020-21 season was canceled.

But as the playoffs begin in the valley for Class 5A, 4A and 3A teams, the Bulldogs again have entrenched themselves as the best team in the state in the highest classification.

Class 5A

The favorite: Centennial

The Bulldogs’ closest game against an in-state opponent was an 82-44 win over Spring Valley, a state semifinalist from two years ago. Centennial’s defense has been stifling, holding six of eight league opponents to 20 points or less, and its ability to speed opponents up has led to turnovers and easy baskets on the other end. Centennial didn’t meet second-place Liberty, as that game was scheduled during a five-day COVID-19 shutdown and wasn’t rescheduled.

The darkhorse: Spring Valley

It’s hard to think of the Grizzlies as a darkhorse since they’ve been considered the second-best team in the valley for much of the season. But an injury to McDonald’s All-American guard Aaliyah Gayles has contributed to a Spring Valley slide to the No. 6 seed. Gayles is expected to return for the playoffs.

Potential first-round upset: Shadow Ridge over Desert Oasis

Desert Oasis was the state runner-up in 2020 and has two big-time scoring threats in Olivia Bigger and Latahemo Fakahafua, but Shadow Ridge’s Jamia Carter can also light it up. Carter will look to improve on a 5-for-19 shooting night against Desert Oasis in the Mustangs’ 58-54 loss in the regular-season meeting.

Class 4A

The favorite: Las Vegas

This could easily be Las Vegas, Desert Pines or Clark, but the nod goes to the Wildcats by virtue of a 44-39 win over Desert Pines in late December. Clark hasn’t played either of the other two favorites but has arguably the best win, a 44-43 win over of 5A Shadow Ridge in early December.

The darkhorse: Arbor View

The Aggies showed how dangerous they can be with a 60-58 loss to Desert Pines in the regular-season finale. Arbor View also benefits from a rotation that has it as the only second-place team to receive a first-round bye, meaning it needs one win to reach next week’s state semifinal.

Potential first-round upset: Durango over Cimarron-Memorial

Durango finished fourth in a rugged Mountain League, while Cimarron-Memorial was third in a Desert League that wasn’t quite as treacherous. This would be an upset in the sense that Durango is the road team.

Class 3A

The favorite: Moapa Valley

The Pirates have won 11 straight coming into the postseason, including a 36-32 victory over the team that appears to be their closest competitors in Pahrump Valley.

The darkhorse: None

Desert League champion Moapa Valley and Mountain League champion Pahrump Valley are a combined 46-3. It would be shocking if those two don’t meet for the Southern Region championship.

Potential first-round upset: Somerset Losee over Boulder City

These teams split a pair of regular-season meetings, both of which were in December. Somerset Losee is also one of only three 3A teams to have played Moapa Valley to within 20 points, a 48-31 loss in late January.

