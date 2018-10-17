Centennial junior guard Jade Thomas commits to UNLV

Centennial junior guard Jade Thomas will play college basketball at UNLV, she announced Monday via Twitter.

Centennial’s Jade Thomas (5) holds the championship trophy after defeating Etiwanda 59-39 in the Las Vegas Holiday Classic basketball tournament at Centennial High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Centennial’s Jade Thomas celebrates with an assistant coach after her shot at the buzzer forced the title game against Liberty into overtime at the NIAA state basketball tournament in Reno, Nev., on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. Centennial won 74-65 in OT. Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Centennial junior guard Jade Thomas will play college basketball at UNLV, she announced Tuesday via Twitter.

Her commitment is non-binding and won’t be official until she signs a national letter of intent as a senior.

Thank you to my friends, family, and coaches who have supported me throughout my basketball journey. I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my basketball career at UNLV!! Go Rebels❤️💙‼️ pic.twitter.com/UWcRmnx7mo — Jade Thomas (@Jade_t4) October 16, 2018



Thomas joins teammate Melanie Isbell as local UNLV recruits. Former Bulldogs guard Justice Ethridge is a freshman for the Lady Rebels and Thomas’ sister, Bailey, is a redshirt sophomore after beginning her career at West Virginia.

The younger Thomas helped Centennial win its fourth consecutive Class 4A state championship in February by forcing overtime with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in the championship game against Liberty.

She also had scholarship offers from Montana State, Northern Colorado and San Jose State.

