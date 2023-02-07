Centennial rolls Faith Lutheran in girls basketball — PHOTOS

Three players scored in double figures as Centennial rolled to a 77-37 road win over Faith Lutheran in a girls basketball game Monday. Here are photos from the game.

Centennial's Kaniya Boyd (00) shoots the ball as Faith Lutheran's Leah Mitchell (34) and Faith Lutheran's Emma Herpin (33) try to defend during the second half of a basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Faith Lutheran's Gillian Norton, left, Centennial's Ayla Williams, center, and Faith Lutheran's Abby Blake, right, battle for a rebound during the second half of a basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Faith Lutheran's Tamiah Harrison (4), Faith Lutheran's Leah Mitchell (34) and Centennial's Jada Price (15) battle for a loose ball during the first half of a basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Faith Lutheran's Leah Mitchell (34) shoots the ball as Centennial's Cici Ajomale (21) tries to defend during the first half of a basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Faith Lutheran's Ariel Thomas (22) tires to shoots over Centennial's Charlece Ohiaeri (3) as Centennial's Asani Ceaser (32) looks on during the first half of a basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Faith Lutheran's Tamiah Harrison (4) tries to drive past Centennial's Tayla Perkins (10) and Centennial's Ayla Williams (12) during the first half of a basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Centennial's Kaliyah Dillard (22) passes a ball as Faith Lutheran's Gillian Norton (14) looks on during the second half of a basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Centennial's Cici Ajomale (21) jumps to shoot as Faith Lutheran's Gabby Libonati (3), left, looks on during the second half of a basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Faith Lutheran's Gabby Libonati (3) looses a ball as Centennial's Cici Ajomale (21) defends during the first half of a basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Faith Lutheran's Tamiah Harrison (4) tries to shoot over Centennial's Ayla Williams (12) during the first half of a basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Centennial's RJ Nance, left, Faith Lutheran's Johnpaul Agu, center, and Centennial's Malcolm Wilson, right, battle for a rebound during the first half of a basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Faith Lutheran's Johnpaul Agu (3) shoots over Centennial's Toby Roberts (11) during the first half of a basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Faith Lutheran's Graydon Lemke (15) tries to shoot the ball as Centennial's Elijah Burney (15) defends during the first half of a basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Centennial's Elijah Burney (15) jumps to the basket as Faith Lutheran's Graydon Lemke (15) and Faith Lutheran's Rylan Walter (13) try to defend during the second half of a basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Faith Lutheran's Johnpaul Agu, right, tries to drive past Centennial's RJ Nance (5), face to camera, during the second half of a basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Centennial's RJ Nance (5) shoots over Faith Lutheran's Johnpaul Agu (3) during the second half of a basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Centennial's Chase Jackson, center, tries to shoot as Faith Lutheran's Johnpaul Agu (3) and Faith Lutheran's Graydon Lemke, right, defend during the second half of a basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Centennial's head coach Karen Weitz, second from left, talks to her players during the second half of a basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Centennial rolled to a 77-37 road win over Faith Lutheran in a girls basketball game Monday night.

Junior point guard Kaniya Boyd led the Bulldogs (18-1, 10-0 Class 5A Southern League) with 14 points. Junior guard Danae Powell and sophomore forward Ayla Williams each scored 10.

Senior guard Leah Mitchell scored 17 points to lead the Crusaders (18-6, 7-3).

