51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Girls Basketball

Centennial rolls Faith Lutheran in girls basketball — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 6, 2023 - 9:20 pm
 
Centennial's Kaniya Boyd (00) shoots the ball as Faith Lutheran's Leah Mitchell (34) and Faith ...
Centennial's Kaniya Boyd (00) shoots the ball as Faith Lutheran's Leah Mitchell (34) and Faith Lutheran's Emma Herpin (33) try to defend during the second half of a basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Faith Lutheran's Gillian Norton, left, Centennial's Ayla Williams, center, and Faith Lutheran's ...
Faith Lutheran's Gillian Norton, left, Centennial's Ayla Williams, center, and Faith Lutheran's Abby Blake, right, battle for a rebound during the second half of a basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Faith Lutheran's Tamiah Harrison (4), Faith Lutheran's Leah Mitchell (34) and Centennial's Jada ...
Faith Lutheran's Tamiah Harrison (4), Faith Lutheran's Leah Mitchell (34) and Centennial's Jada Price (15) battle for a loose ball during the first half of a basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Faith Lutheran's Leah Mitchell (34) shoots the ball as Centennial's Cici Ajomale (21) tries to ...
Faith Lutheran's Leah Mitchell (34) shoots the ball as Centennial's Cici Ajomale (21) tries to defend during the first half of a basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Faith Lutheran's Ariel Thomas (22) tires to shoots over Centennial's Charlece Ohiaeri (3) as Ce ...
Faith Lutheran's Ariel Thomas (22) tires to shoots over Centennial's Charlece Ohiaeri (3) as Centennial's Asani Ceaser (32) looks on during the first half of a basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Faith Lutheran's Tamiah Harrison (4) tries to drive past Centennial's Tayla Perkins (10) and Ce ...
Faith Lutheran's Tamiah Harrison (4) tries to drive past Centennial's Tayla Perkins (10) and Centennial's Ayla Williams (12) during the first half of a basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Centennial's Kaliyah Dillard (22) passes a ball as Faith Lutheran's Gillian Norton (14) looks o ...
Centennial's Kaliyah Dillard (22) passes a ball as Faith Lutheran's Gillian Norton (14) looks on during the second half of a basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Centennial's Cici Ajomale (21) jumps to shoot as Faith Lutheran's Gabby Libonati (3), left, loo ...
Centennial's Cici Ajomale (21) jumps to shoot as Faith Lutheran's Gabby Libonati (3), left, looks on during the second half of a basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Faith Lutheran's Gabby Libonati (3) looses a ball as Centennial's Cici Ajomale (21) defends dur ...
Faith Lutheran's Gabby Libonati (3) looses a ball as Centennial's Cici Ajomale (21) defends during the first half of a basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Faith Lutheran's Tamiah Harrison (4) tries to shoot over Centennial's Ayla Williams (12) during ...
Faith Lutheran's Tamiah Harrison (4) tries to shoot over Centennial's Ayla Williams (12) during the first half of a basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Centennial's RJ Nance, left, Faith Lutheran's Johnpaul Agu, center, and Centennial's Malcolm Wi ...
Centennial's RJ Nance, left, Faith Lutheran's Johnpaul Agu, center, and Centennial's Malcolm Wilson, right, battle for a rebound during the first half of a basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Faith Lutheran's Johnpaul Agu (3) shoots over Centennial's Toby Roberts (11) during the first h ...
Faith Lutheran's Johnpaul Agu (3) shoots over Centennial's Toby Roberts (11) during the first half of a basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Faith Lutheran's Graydon Lemke (15) tries to shoot the ball as Centennial's Elijah Burney (15) ...
Faith Lutheran's Graydon Lemke (15) tries to shoot the ball as Centennial's Elijah Burney (15) defends during the first half of a basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Centennial's Elijah Burney (15) jumps to the basket as Faith Lutheran's Graydon Lemke (15) and ...
Centennial's Elijah Burney (15) jumps to the basket as Faith Lutheran's Graydon Lemke (15) and Faith Lutheran's Rylan Walter (13) try to defend during the second half of a basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Faith Lutheran's Johnpaul Agu, right, tries to drive past Centennial's RJ Nance (5), face to ca ...
Faith Lutheran's Johnpaul Agu, right, tries to drive past Centennial's RJ Nance (5), face to camera, during the second half of a basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Centennial's RJ Nance (5) shoots over Faith Lutheran's Johnpaul Agu (3) during the second half ...
Centennial's RJ Nance (5) shoots over Faith Lutheran's Johnpaul Agu (3) during the second half of a basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Centennial's Chase Jackson, center, tries to shoot as Faith Lutheran's Johnpaul Agu (3) and Fai ...
Centennial's Chase Jackson, center, tries to shoot as Faith Lutheran's Johnpaul Agu (3) and Faith Lutheran's Graydon Lemke, right, defend during the second half of a basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Centennial's head coach Karen Weitz, second from left, talks to her players during the second h ...
Centennial's head coach Karen Weitz, second from left, talks to her players during the second half of a basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Centennial rolled to a 77-37 road win over Faith Lutheran in a girls basketball game Monday night.

Junior point guard Kaniya Boyd led the Bulldogs (18-1, 10-0 Class 5A Southern League) with 14 points. Junior guard Danae Powell and sophomore forward Ayla Williams each scored 10.

Senior guard Leah Mitchell scored 17 points to lead the Crusaders (18-6, 7-3).

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Gorman prevails as proposal to limit out-of-state games fails
Gorman prevails as proposal to limit out-of-state games fails
2
Graney: No perfect answer for Bishop Gorman and realignment
Graney: No perfect answer for Bishop Gorman and realignment
3
Graney: Courage defined Democracy Prep assistant coach
Graney: Courage defined Democracy Prep assistant coach
4
Southern Nevada basketball rankings: Reigning champs at No. 1
Southern Nevada basketball rankings: Reigning champs at No. 1
5
Basketball coach’s cancer battle inspires all those around him
Basketball coach’s cancer battle inspires all those around him
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Coronado girls rally past Faith Lutheran — PHOTOS
Coronado girls rally past Faith Lutheran — PHOTOS
Faith Lutheran erases early deficit, beats Spring Valley — PHOTOS
Faith Lutheran erases early deficit, beats Spring Valley — PHOTOS
Palo Verde edges out Las Vegas in girls basketball — PHOTOS
Palo Verde edges out Las Vegas in girls basketball — PHOTOS
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Faith Lutheran’s Raina Forgue
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Faith Lutheran’s Raina Forgue
Centennial defeats Coronado in girls basketball — PHOTOS
Centennial defeats Coronado in girls basketball — PHOTOS
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Bishop Gorman’s Reina Bell
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Bishop Gorman’s Reina Bell