Centennial rolls Faith Lutheran in girls basketball — PHOTOS
Three players scored in double figures as Centennial rolled to a 77-37 road win over Faith Lutheran in a girls basketball game Monday. Here are photos from the game.
Centennial rolled to a 77-37 road win over Faith Lutheran in a girls basketball game Monday night.
Junior point guard Kaniya Boyd led the Bulldogs (18-1, 10-0 Class 5A Southern League) with 14 points. Junior guard Danae Powell and sophomore forward Ayla Williams each scored 10.
Senior guard Leah Mitchell scored 17 points to lead the Crusaders (18-6, 7-3).
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.