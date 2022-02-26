Centennial routs Douglas, moves into 5A girls state title game
Centennial dominated Douglas in the Class 5A girls state basketball semifinals at Lawlor Events Center in Reno. The Bulldogs are looking for their seventh straight title.
RENO — Centennial dominated Douglas en route to a 65-9 victory Friday in the Class 5A girls state basketball semifinals at Lawlor Events Center.
Centennial will play Bishop Manogue, a 74-62 winner over Spring Valley, at 3 p.m. Saturday for the state championship. The Bulldogs are looking for their seventh straight title.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
