Centennial routs Douglas, moves into 5A girls state title game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 25, 2022 - 5:20 pm
 
Updated February 25, 2022 - 8:14 pm
Spring Valley freshman Grace Knox during the NIAA Class 5A girls basketball state semifinal at ...
Spring Valley freshman Grace Knox during the NIAA Class 5A girls basketball state semifinal at Lawlor Events Center, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Reno. (David Calvert/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Spring Valley High School coach William Hemberger hughs senior Aaliyah Gayles following their l ...
Spring Valley High School coach William Hemberger hughs senior Aaliyah Gayles following their loss to Bishop Manogue High School in the NIAA Class 5A girls basketball state semifinal at Lawlor Events Center, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Reno. (David Calvert/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
From left, Spring Valley sophomore Jaila Childress, Bishop Manogue sophomore Jaileen Yarrow and ...
From left, Spring Valley sophomore Jaila Childress, Bishop Manogue sophomore Jaileen Yarrow and Spring Valley freshman Grace Knox during the NIAA Class 5A girls basketball state semifinal at Lawlor Events Center, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Reno. (David Calvert/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Spring Valley senior Aaliyah Gayles during the NIAA Class 5A girls basketball state semifinal a ...
Spring Valley senior Aaliyah Gayles during the NIAA Class 5A girls basketball state semifinal at Lawlor Events Center, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Reno. (David Calvert/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Manogue High School celebrates its win over Spring Valley High School during the NIAA Cl ...
Bishop Manogue High School celebrates its win over Spring Valley High School during the NIAA Class 5A girls basketball state semifinal at Lawlor Events Center, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Reno. (David Calvert/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Spring Valley freshman Grace Knox during the NIAA Class 5A girls basketball state semifinal at ...
Spring Valley freshman Grace Knox during the NIAA Class 5A girls basketball state semifinal at Lawlor Events Center, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Reno. (David Calvert/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Spring Valley senior Aaliyah Gayles during the NIAA Class 5A girls basketball state semifinal a ...
Spring Valley senior Aaliyah Gayles during the NIAA Class 5A girls basketball state semifinal at Lawlor Events Center, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Reno. (David Calvert/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Spring Valley senior Aaliyah Gayles during the NIAA Class 5A girls basketball state semifinal a ...
Spring Valley senior Aaliyah Gayles during the NIAA Class 5A girls basketball state semifinal at Lawlor Events Center, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Reno. (David Calvert/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Manogue head coach Sara Schopper-Ramirez on the sidelines against Spring Valley High Hig ...
Bishop Manogue head coach Sara Schopper-Ramirez on the sidelines against Spring Valley High High School during the NIAA Class 5A girls basketball state semifinal at Lawlor Events Center, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Reno. (David Calvert/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Spring Valley bench during their game against Bishop Manogue during the NIAA Class 5A girls ...
The Spring Valley bench during their game against Bishop Manogue during the NIAA Class 5A girls basketball state semifinal at Lawlor Events Center, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Reno. (David Calvert/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Manogues Jaileen Yarrow dribbles up the court against Spring Valley during the NIAA Clas ...
Bishop Manogues Jaileen Yarrow dribbles up the court against Spring Valley during the NIAA Class 5A girls basketball state semifinal at Lawlor Events Center, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Reno. (David Calvert/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Spring VallleyÕs Briana Green shoots against Bishop Manogue during the NIAA Class 5A girls ...
Spring VallleyÕs Briana Green shoots against Bishop Manogue during the NIAA Class 5A girls basketball state semifinal at Lawlor Events Center, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Reno. (David Calvert/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Spring ValleyÕs Charolette Delisle during the NIAA Class 5A girls basketball state semifin ...
Spring ValleyÕs Charolette Delisle during the NIAA Class 5A girls basketball state semifinal at Lawlor Events Center, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Reno. (David Calvert/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Spring ValleyÕs Jaila Childress is boxed out by a Bishop Manogue defender during the NIAA ...
Spring ValleyÕs Jaila Childress is boxed out by a Bishop Manogue defender during the NIAA Class 5A girls basketball state semifinal at Lawlor Events Center, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Reno. (David Calvert/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Spring ValleyÕs Briana Green following a loss to Bishop Manogue during the NIAA Class 5A g ...
Spring ValleyÕs Briana Green following a loss to Bishop Manogue during the NIAA Class 5A girls basketball state semifinal at Lawlor Events Center, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Reno. (David Calvert/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Spring ValleyÕs Jaila Childress looks to pass over Bishop ManogueÕs Jaileen Yarrow du ...
Spring ValleyÕs Jaila Childress looks to pass over Bishop ManogueÕs Jaileen Yarrow during the NIAA Class 5A girls basketball state semifinal at Lawlor Events Center, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Reno. (David Calvert/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Spring ValleyÕs Charolette Delisle shoots in traffic during the NIAA Class 5A girls basket ...
Spring ValleyÕs Charolette Delisle shoots in traffic during the NIAA Class 5A girls basketball state semifinal at Lawlor Events Center, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Reno. (David Calvert/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Spring ValleyÕs Briana Green shoots over a Bishop Manogue defender during the NIAA Class 5 ...
Spring ValleyÕs Briana Green shoots over a Bishop Manogue defender during the NIAA Class 5A girls basketball state semifinal at Lawlor Events Center, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Reno. (David Calvert/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

RENO — Centennial dominated Douglas en route to a 65-9 victory Friday in the Class 5A girls state basketball semifinals at Lawlor Events Center.

Centennial will play Bishop Manogue, a 74-62 winner over Spring Valley, at 3 p.m. Saturday for the state championship. The Bulldogs are looking for their seventh straight title.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

