Cimarron-Memorial rolls past Doral Academy in girls basketball — PHOTOS

Junior guard Dazani Graham scored 31 points and recorded 11 steals as Cimarron-Memorial defeated Doral Academy 69-26 in a girls basketball game Tuesday night. Here are photos from the game.

Cimarron-Memorial’s Dazani Graham (23) shoots against Doral’s Peyton Gomez (13) and Omta Anoya (20) during a girls high school basketball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cimarron-Memorial’s Kayley Israel (4) guards Doral’s Peyton Gomez (13) during a girls high school basketball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cimarron-Memorial’s Dazani Graham celebrates after shooting a three-pointer during a girls high school basketball game against Doral Academy at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Doral’s Nyema Watkins (41) shoots while Cimarron-Memorial’s Dazani Graham, center, blocks and Doral’s Amanda Orasi (43) anticipates the ball during a girls high school basketball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cimarron-Memorial’s Natalia Godoy (1) shoots against Doral’s Autumn Maefau (12) during a girls high school basketball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cimarron-Memorial’s Maya Hobbs (24) smiles after scoring while Doral’s Omta Anoya (20) starts the next play during a girls high school basketball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cimarron-Memorial’s Heaven Hill (11) shoots against Doral’s Amanda Orasi (43) during a girls high school basketball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cimarron-Memorial’s Dazani Graham (23) dribbles to shoot against Doral’s Ryann Canda (5) during a girls high school basketball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Doral’s Peyton Gomez (13) looks for a teammate to pass to while Cimarron-Memorial’s Natalia Godoy (1) guards her during a girls high school basketball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cimarron-Memorial’s Kayley Israel (4) prepares to shoot against Doral’s Peyton Gomez (13) during a girls high school basketball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Doral’s Emma Thompson (10) prepares to shoot during a girls high school basketball game against Cimarron-Memorial at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Doral’s Amanda Orasi, center, and Cimarron-Memorial’s Chloe Ricketts, right, dive for the ball during a girls high school basketball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cimarron-Memorial’s Dazani Graham (23) shoots against Doral’s Ryann Canda (5) during a girls high school basketball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Doral’s Amanda Orasi (43) shoots against Cimarron-Memorial’s Aryah Harris (35) during a girls high school basketball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cimarron-Memorial’s Maya Hobbs (24) runs to catch a pass while Doral’s Peyton Graham (13) runs to guard during a girls high school basketball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cimarron-Memorial’s Natalia Godoy, left, passes while Doral’s Peyton Graham (13) reaches to block during a girls high school basketball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cimarron-Memorial’s Amaya Payne, center left, and Doral’s Amanda Orasi (43) jumps for a rebound during a girls high school basketball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cimarron-Memorial’s Chloe Ricketts (12) shoots while Doral’s Peyton Gomez, behind, jumps to block during a girls high school basketball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cimarron-Memorial’s Chloe Ricketts (12) shoots against Doral’s Peyton Gomez, left, and Nyema Watkins (41) during a girls high school basketball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cimarron-Memorial’s Vanessa Mejia (34) drives toward the hoop during a girls high school basketball game against Doral Academy at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Graham added seven rebounds and five assists. Senior forward Maya Hobbs scored 10 points and had five rebounds and six steals for the Spartans (15-4, 8-1 Class 4A Desert League).

Cimarron-Memorial led Doral Academy (7-9, 4-5) 42-16 at halftime.

