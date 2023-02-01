Cimarron-Memorial rolls past Doral Academy in girls basketball — PHOTOS
Junior guard Dazani Graham scored 31 points and recorded 11 steals to lead Cimarron-Memorial to a 69-26 home win over Doral Academy in a girls basketball game Tuesday night.
Graham added seven rebounds and five assists. Senior forward Maya Hobbs scored 10 points and had five rebounds and six steals for the Spartans (15-4, 8-1 Class 4A Desert League).
Cimarron-Memorial led Doral Academy (7-9, 4-5) 42-16 at halftime.
