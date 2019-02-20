96°F
Girls Basketball

Class 3A Girls: Lainey Cornwall’s big night propels Pirates into semifinals

Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 19, 2019 - 9:01 pm
 

Lainey Cornwall poured in 40 points Tuesday to help host Moapa Valley’s girls basketball team to a 74-44 win over Democracy Prep in the Class 3A Southern Region quarterfinals.

Kaitlyn Anderson added 17 points for Moapa Valley, which led only 28-27 at the half.

The Pirates (18-9) will face Pahrump Valley (21-12) in the region semifinals at 3 p.m. Thursday at Del Sol.

Sharmayne Finley had 33 points for the Blue Knights (11-8).

Pahrump Valley 47, Virgin Valley 26 — At Pahrump, Kathryn Daffer scored 12 points as the Trojans topped the Bulldogs.

Tayla Wombaker had 11 points, and Makayla Gent added 10 points for Pahrump, which led 17-0 after one quarter.

Alexis Boatright paced Virgin Valley (12-15) with 14 points.

Mojave 53, Sunrise Mountain 47 — At Mojave, Alecia Kelly scored a game-high 21 points to power the Rattlers past the Miners.

Chania Scott added 14 points for Mojave, which led 29-21 at the half.

Mojave (14-7) will face Boulder City (20-7) in a region semifinal at 4:45 p.m. Thursday at Del Sol.

Markalla McCurdy supplied 18 points to lead Sunrise Mountain, and teammate Aiyana Ramirez had 17 points for the Miners (12-13).

Boulder City 67, Western 43 — At Boulder City, Keely Alexander scored 16 points to lead the Eagles past the Warriors.

Madison Manns and Setia Cox each added 15 points for Boulder City, which knocked down seven 3-pointers.

Millani Johnson scored 18 points, and teammate Adrianna Jones supplied 15 points for Western (5-16).

