Desert Oasis blows past Clark in girls basketball — PHOTOS

Clark's Anaya Williams (4) goes up for a shot under pressure from Desert Oasis' Jordyn Figueroa (14) during a girls basketball game at Clark High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark's Sarah Upshaw (4) dribbles the ball to the basket under pressure from Desert Oasis' Madison Pescado (23) and Jordyn Figueroa (14) during a girls basketball game at Clark High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark's Charlotte Gillett (3) and Desert Oasis' Madison Pescado (23) fight for the ball during a girls basketball game at Clark High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis' Jordyn Figueroa (14) reaches for a loose ball during a girls basketball game against Clark at Clark High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark's Anaya Williams (4) goes up for a shot under pressure from Desert Oasis' Devin Urbanski (5) during a girls basketball game at Clark High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis' Madison Pescado (23) goes up for a shot as Clark's Paradise Norsworthy (12) and Trinity Tavita (24) look on, during a girls basketball game at Clark High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis' Madison Pescado (23) takes a shot at the basket under pressure from Clark's Trinity Tavita (24) during a girls basketball game at Clark High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis' Madison Pescado (23) takes a fall while fighting for the ball against Clark's Trinity Tavita (24) during a girls basketball game at Clark High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis' Isabella Bowen (1) and Clark's Paradise Norsworthy (12) fight for the ball on the floor during a girls basketball game at Clark High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark's team reacts from the bench after a play against Desert Oasis during a girls basketball game at Clark High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis' Jaylene Heeszel (2) fights for the ball against Clark's Trinity Tavita (24) during a girls basketball game at Clark High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis' Madison Pescado (23) defends the ball against Clark's Sarah Upshaw (10) during a girls basketball game at Clark High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis' Madison Pescado (23) attempts a shot under pressure from Clark's Coryn Theus (5) and Trinity Tavita (24) during a girls basketball game at Clark High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis senior forward Brooklyn Scurry scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Diamondbacks to a 52-27 road win over Clark in a nonleague girls basketball game Friday night.

Trailing 17-16 in the second half, Desert Oasis went on a 14-0 run and never looked back. The Diamondbacks (13-10, 5-6 Class 5A Southern League) recorded 14 steals and blocked six shots.

Desert Oasis, a No. 7 seed, begins the 5A Southern League playoffs at No. 2 Liberty at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Clark (15-9, 12-0 Class 4A Desert League) has a bye to the 4A state quarterfinals by winning its league. The reigning 4A state champion Chargers will host the Sierra Vista-Palo Verde winner at 6:30 p.m Thursday.

