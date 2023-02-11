48°F
Girls Basketball

Desert Oasis blows past Clark in girls basketball — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 10, 2023 - 9:32 pm
 
Updated February 10, 2023 - 9:37 pm
Clark's Anaya Williams (4) goes up for a shot under pressure from Desert Oasis' Jordyn Figueroa ...
Clark's Anaya Williams (4) goes up for a shot under pressure from Desert Oasis' Jordyn Figueroa (14) during a girls basketball game at Clark High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark's Sarah Upshaw (4) dribbles the ball to the basket under pressure from Desert Oasis' Madi ...
Clark's Sarah Upshaw (4) dribbles the ball to the basket under pressure from Desert Oasis' Madison Pescado (23) and Jordyn Figueroa (14) during a girls basketball game at Clark High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark's Charlotte Gillett (3) and Desert Oasis' Madison Pescado (23) fight for the ball during ...
Clark's Charlotte Gillett (3) and Desert Oasis' Madison Pescado (23) fight for the ball during a girls basketball game at Clark High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Desert Oasis' Jordyn Figueroa (14) reaches for a loose ball during a girls basketball game agai ...
Desert Oasis' Jordyn Figueroa (14) reaches for a loose ball during a girls basketball game against Clark at Clark High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark's Anaya Williams (4) goes up for a shot under pressure from Desert Oasis' Devin Urbanski ...
Clark's Anaya Williams (4) goes up for a shot under pressure from Desert Oasis' Devin Urbanski (5) during a girls basketball game at Clark High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Desert Oasis' Madison Pescado (23) goes up for a shot as Clark's Paradise Norsworthy (12) and T ...
Desert Oasis' Madison Pescado (23) goes up for a shot as Clark's Paradise Norsworthy (12) and Trinity Tavita (24) look on, during a girls basketball game at Clark High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Desert Oasis' Madison Pescado (23) takes a shot at the basket under pressure from Clark's Trini ...
Desert Oasis' Madison Pescado (23) takes a shot at the basket under pressure from Clark's Trinity Tavita (24) during a girls basketball game at Clark High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Desert Oasis' Madison Pescado (23) takes a fall while fighting for the ball against Clark's Tri ...
Desert Oasis' Madison Pescado (23) takes a fall while fighting for the ball against Clark's Trinity Tavita (24) during a girls basketball game at Clark High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Desert Oasis' Isabella Bowen (1) and Clark's Paradise Norsworthy (12) fight for the ball on the ...
Desert Oasis' Isabella Bowen (1) and Clark's Paradise Norsworthy (12) fight for the ball on the floor during a girls basketball game at Clark High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark's team reacts from the bench after a play against Desert Oasis during a girls basketball ...
Clark's team reacts from the bench after a play against Desert Oasis during a girls basketball game at Clark High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Desert Oasis' Jaylene Heeszel (2) fights for the ball against Clark's Trinity Tavita (24) durin ...
Desert Oasis' Jaylene Heeszel (2) fights for the ball against Clark's Trinity Tavita (24) during a girls basketball game at Clark High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Desert Oasis' Madison Pescado (23) defends the ball against Clark's Sarah Upshaw (10) during a ...
Desert Oasis' Madison Pescado (23) defends the ball against Clark's Sarah Upshaw (10) during a girls basketball game at Clark High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Desert Oasis' Madison Pescado (23) attempts a shot under pressure from Clark's Coryn Theus (5) ...
Desert Oasis' Madison Pescado (23) attempts a shot under pressure from Clark's Coryn Theus (5) and Trinity Tavita (24) during a girls basketball game at Clark High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis senior forward Brooklyn Scurry scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Diamondbacks to a 52-27 road win over Clark in a nonleague girls basketball game Friday night.

Trailing 17-16 in the second half, Desert Oasis went on a 14-0 run and never looked back. The Diamondbacks (13-10, 5-6 Class 5A Southern League) recorded 14 steals and blocked six shots.

Desert Oasis, a No. 7 seed, begins the 5A Southern League playoffs at No. 2 Liberty at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Clark (15-9, 12-0 Class 4A Desert League) has a bye to the 4A state quarterfinals by winning its league. The reigning 4A state champion Chargers will host the Sierra Vista-Palo Verde winner at 6:30 p.m Thursday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

