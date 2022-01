Faith Lutheran’s Lili Arnold (42) shoots a free throw in the fourth quarter during a girls high school basketball game against Desert Oasis on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Desert Oasis’ Olivia Bigger (0) shoots over Faith Lutheran’s Leah Mitchell (34) and Raina Forgue (23) in the second quarter during a girls high school basketball game on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Fans cheer for Desert Oasis in the third quarter during a girls high school basketball game against Faith Lutheran on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Faith Lutheran’s Leah Mitchell (34) and Raina Forgue (23) box out Desert Oasis’ Olivia Bigger (0) in the first half during a girls high school basketball game on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Desert Oasis dance team performs at halftime during a girls high school basketball game against Faith Lutheran on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Desert Oasis’ Lata Fakahafua (21) shoots a free throw in the third quarter during a girls high school basketball game against Faith Lutheran on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Faith Lutheran’s Leah Mitchell (34) drives past Desert Oasis’ Elin Guzelkucuk (3) in the fourth quarter during a girls high school basketball game on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Desert Oasis’ Lata Fakahafua (21) shoots over Faith Lutheran’s Emma Herpin (33) in the third quarter during a girls high school basketball game on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Faith Lutheran’s Leah Mitchell (34) shoots a free throw in the first quarter during a girls high school basketball game against Desert Oasis on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Faith Lutheran’s Leah Mitchell (34) shoots over Desert Oasis’ Lata Fakahafua (21) in the first quarter during a girls high school basketball game on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Desert Oasis’ Lata Fakahafua (21) shoots over Faith Lutheran’s Leah Mitchell (34) in the third quarter during a girls high school basketball game on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Faith Lutheran’s Ariel Thomas (22) drives past Desert Oasis’ Olivia Bigger (0) in the first quarter during a girls high school basketball game on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Desert Oasis’ Elin Guzelkucuk (3) fights for a loose ball with Faith Lutheran’s Lili Arnold (42) in the third quarter during a girls high school basketball game on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Faith Lutheran’s Leah Mitchell (34) drives to the rim in the first quarter during a girls high school basketball game against Desert Oasis on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Desert Oasis’ Olivia Bigger (0) drives to the rim in the second half during a girls high school basketball game against Faith Lutheran on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Desert Oasis dance team performs at halftime during a girls high school basketball game against Faith Lutheran on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Faith Lutheran’s Raina Forgue (23) shoots over Desert Oasis’ Hailey Mannella (14) in the first quarter during a girls high school basketball game on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Faith Lutheran’s Ariel Thomas (22) drives past Desert Oasis’ Paige Parlanti (24) in the first quarter during a girls high school basketball game on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Desert Oasis’ Paige Parlanti (24) shoots a free throw in the second quarter during a girls high school basketball game against Faith Lutheran on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Faith Lutheran’s Raina Forgue (23) fights for a rebound with Desert Oasis’ Olivia Bigger (0) in the fourth quarter during a girls high school basketball game on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Desert Oasis’ Lauren Darensburg (10) drives past Faith Lutheran’s Ariel Thomas (22) in the second quarter during a girls high school basketball game on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Faith Lutheran’s Leah Mitchell (34) fights for a loose ball with Desert Oasis’ Paige Parlanti (24) in the first quarter during a girls high school basketball game on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Desert Oasis’ Paige Parlanti (24) shoots over Faith Lutheran’s Emma Herpin (33) and Lili Arnold (42) in the second quarter during a girls high school basketball game on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Faith Lutheran’s Emma Herpin (33) drives to the rim in the first quarter during a girls high school basketball game against Desert Oasis on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Faith Lutheran hosted Desert Oasis in a girls basketball game Monday night. Desert Oasis won 63-55.

Both teams will be back in action at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Faith Lutheran will travel to meet Spring Valley, while Desert Oasis hosts Coronado.