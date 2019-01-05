Five double-figure scorers key Centennial girls’ win

Eboni Walker led five double-figure scorers Friday with 15 points as Centennial’s girls basketball team raced to a 92-59 win over host Fairmont Prep in Anaheim, California.

(Thinkstock)

Daejah Phillips added 14 points, and Aishah Brown scored 13 for the Bulldogs, who led 53-34 at the half.

Melanie Isbell scored 11 points, and Taylor Bigby added 10 points for Centennial.

Ally Yamada paced the Huskies with 11 points, and teammate Izzy Om scored 10.