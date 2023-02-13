Girls basketball playoff preview: Centennial favored in 5A
Centennial is the favorite in Class 5A, and Desert Pines is the team to beat in 4A as the high school girls basketball playoffs begin Monday for 5A, 4A and 3A.
As expected, the Centennial girls basketball team is the top seed entering the Class 5A Southern League playoffs.
The Bulldogs begin their quest for an eighth straight state championship Monday as the girls playoffs begin for 5A, 4A and 3A. But their path to the title won’t be as easy as in previous seasons.
Here’s a look at how the playoffs shape up:
Class 5A
Favorite: Centennial
Until the Bulldogs are beaten, they’ll be the favorite. Centennial’s athleticism and depth have played a crucial role in its pressure defense being so effective. Liberty will likely be the Bulldogs’ toughest competition for the title. Centennial’s closest game in league play was a 72-56 win over Liberty on Jan. 21.
Dark horse: Coronado
Besides Liberty, the Cougars were the only other 5A team to be within 20 points of Centennial. The Bulldogs pulled away for a 60-43 home win Jan. 24. Coronado has one of the top scoring guards in the city in Kaylee Walters, and forward Ashtyn Wick gives the Cougars an advantage inside.
Potential first-round upset: Spring Valley over Faith Lutheran
Faith Lutheran beat Spring Valley 60-51 in its regular-season matchup Jan. 11, but the Grizzlies held a 10-point lead early in the first half. Mia Ervin and Gia McFadden make up one of the top backcourts in the city, and they are high-scoring threats who could carry the Grizzlies to a road playoff win.
Class 4A
Favorite: Desert Pines
The Jaguars have run through their competition on their way to a 23-3 record. Their only losses have come to out-of-state opponents, as they finished undefeated in the Mountain League, arguably the toughest league in 4A top to bottom. With how the bracket lines up, Desert Pines wouldn’t face Las Vegas, another title contender, until the title game.
Dark horse: Palo Verde
The Panthers handed Las Vegas its only loss in league play with a 37-36 home win Jan. 18. Palo Verde lost out on the Sky League title to Las Vegas on a tiebreaker of head-to-head points allowed after the Wildcats beat them 51-46 on Jan. 31.
Potential first-round upset: Rancho over Basic
The Rams start the playoffs on the road after finishing third in the Desert League behind Clark and Cimarron-Memorial. But Basic is only 5-5 at home.
Class 3A
Favorite: Pahrump Valley
The Trojans rolled through the Mountain League and enter the playoffs riding a 14-game winning streak. They are allowing just 26.4 points per game this season, and they also have wins against the Desert League’s top two teams, Moapa Valley and Virgin Valley, earlier this year.
Dark horse: Virgin Valley
The Bulldogs gave Pahrump Valley a good game, losing 31-24 on Jan. 11, and they finished as the top-scoring offense in the 3A Southern Region, averaging 48.7 points per game. A rematch with Pahrump Valley is likely in the region semifinals.
Potential first-round upset: Somerset-Losee over SLAM Academy
The Tigers lost a close one at SLAM Academy on Jan. 11, 57-51. They showed improvements throughout the season in the tougher Desert League, including stealing a win against Virgin Valley.
Girls basketball playoffs
All games at 6:30 p.m. unless noted
Class 5A Southern Region tournament
Quarterfinals
Monday
Game 1: No. 8 Bishop Gorman at No. 1 Centennial
Game 2: No. 5 Spring Valley at No. 4 Faith Lutheran
Game 3: No. 7 Desert Oasis at No. 2 Liberty
Game 4: No. 6 Shadow Ridge at No. 3 Coronado
Semifinals
Wednesday
Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, at higher seed
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, at higher seed
Championship
Friday
Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 6:30 p.m. at higher seed
Class 4A state tournament
First round
Monday
Game 1: No. 3D Rancho at No. 3M Basic
Game 2: No. 4S Cheyenne at No. 2M Arbor View
Game 3: No. 4D Doral Academy at No. 3S Sunrise Mountain
Game 4: No. 4M Sierra Vista at No. 2S Palo Verde
Quarterfinals
Wednesday
Game 5: Game 1 winner at No. 1S Las Vegas
Game 6: Game 2 winner at No. 2D Cimarron-Memorial
Game 7: Game 3 winner at No. 1M Desert Pines
Game 8: Game 4 winner at No. 1D Clark
Semifinals
Tuesday, Feb. 21
At Cox Pavilion
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 3 or 6:20 p.m.
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 3 or 6:20 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, Feb. 25
At Thomas & Mack Center
Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Class 3A Southern Region tournament
Quarterfinals
Monday
Game 1: No. 8 Coral Academy at No. 1M Pahrump Valley
Game 2: No. 5 Boulder City at No. 2D Virgin Valley
Game 3: No. 7 Tech at No. 1D Moapa Valley
Game 4: No. 6 Somerset Losee at No. M SLAM Academy
Semifinals
Wednesday
Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, at higher seed
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, at higher seed
Championship
Friday
Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 6:30 p.m. at higher seed
Class 2A Southern Region tournament
All games at The Meadows
Quarterfinals
Thursday
Game 1: No. 6 White Pine vs. No. 3 The Meadows, 3 p.m.
Game 2: No. 5 Lake Mead vs. No. 4 Lincoln County, 6:20 p.m.
Semifinals
Friday
Game 3: Game 2 winner vs. No. 1 Democracy Prep, 3 p.m.
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs No. 2 Needles, 6:20 p.m.
Championship
Saturday
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, noon
Class 1A
Southern League tournament
All games at Sandy Valley
Semifinals
Thursday
Game 1: No. 4 Adelson School vs. No. 1 GV Christian, 2 p.m.
Game 2: No. 3 Indian Springs vs. No. 2 Beaver Dam, 5 p.m.
Championship
Friday
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 10 a.m.
Central League tournament
All games at Tonopah
Semifinals
Friday
Game 1: No. 4 Tonopah vs. No. 1 Pahranagat Valley, 3 p.m.
Game 2: No. 3 Lund vs. No. 2 Round Mountain, 6:20 p.m.
Championship
Saturday
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, noon