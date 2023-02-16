Girls basketball playoff roundup: Palo Verde stuns defending champs

Freshman Reagan Nehls had 18 points, four assists, two rebounds and two steals to help Palo Verde come back to upset defending Class 4A state champion Clark.

FILE - Palo Verde’s Reagan Nehls (10) drives toward the hoop while Las Vegas’ Layla Faught, center right, falls to the court during a girls high school basketball game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Things didn’t start as planned for the Palo Verde girls basketball team Wednesday night, but the final result was just what the Panthers wanted.

Freshman guard Reagan Nehls finished with 18 points, four assists, two rebounds and two steals to help Palo Verde (16-7) complete a big comeback for a 49-44 road upset of defending Class 4A state champion Clark (15-10) in the Class 4A state quarterfinals.

The Panthers, the No. 2 seed from the Sky League, trailed Clark, the No. 1 seed from the Desert League, 15-4 after one quarter. But the Panthers chipped away at the deficit until finally taking the lead for good when senior Sophia Rivera nailed a 12-foot baseline jumper with 16 seconds to go. Nehls sealed the win by going 4-for-4 at the free-throw line in the final seconds.

Senior Halle McKnight added 11 points, four rebounds, four steals and three assists to help Palo Verde, which will face Desert Pines, the No. 1 seed from the Mountain League, in the state semifinals Tuesday at Cox Pavilion.

— No. 1M Desert Pines 84, No. 4D Doral Academy 13 — At Desert Pines, sophomore Trista Mabry logged 14 points, five rebounds and three blocks to help the Jaguars (24-3) roll past the Dragons (9-12).

Junior Alanna Jackson added 13 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks to help Desert Pines, which never looked back after jumping to a 24-6 first-quarter lead.

— No. 1S Las Vegas 72, No. 3M Basic 30 — At Las Vegas, senior forward Kayla Terry scored 24 points to surpass the 1,000-point career mark, leading the Wildcats (19-8) past the Wolves (11-13).

Junior guard Layla Faught also scored 24 points, and junior Jaidyn Savoy added 20 as Las Vegas took control in the second quarter and dominated the remainder of the game.

The Wildcats will play No. 2M Arbor View in the state semifinals Tuesday at Cox Pavilion.

— No. 2M Arbor View 70, No. 2D Cimarron-Memorial 58 — At Cimarron-Memorial, freshman forward Sanai Branch scored 25 points to help the Aggies (16-7) defeat the Spartans (17-6).

Junior forward Gemani Abrams added 11 points for Arbor View.

Class 3A

— No. 1M Pahrump Valley 36, No. 2D Virgin Valley 17 — At Pahrump, junior Kailani Martinez scored 13 points to lead the Trojans (24-4) past the Bulldogs (21-8) in the Southern Region semifinals.

Adryanna Avena added nine points for Pahrump, which took control in the third quarter after a tight first half.

The Trojans will host Moapa Valley at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the region final.

— No. 1D Moapa Valley 52, No. 6 Somerset-Losee 29 — Junior Haylie Western finished with 22 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Pirates (22-6) the Lions (8-9).

Junior Andie Wood and senior Fairchild added seven points apiece for Moapa Valley.