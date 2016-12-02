GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sierra Vista overcomes poor free-throw shooting in win over Cimarron

Iymoni Burrell and Shania Harper each scored 18 points on Thursday to lead Sierra Vista’s girls basketball team to a 59-56 win over host Cimarron-Memorial.

The Mountain Lions shot just 8-for-23 from the free-throw line, but overcame a 3-point deficit entering in the fourth quarter.

Niara Smith led the Spartans with 16 points.

Rancho 38, Desert Pines 29 — At Rancho, Kyndal Ricks scored 16 points to lead the Rams past the Jaguars.

Sam Pochop and Lea Williams each scored nine points for the Rams, who used a 16-5 fourth-quarter run to rally for the win.

Destiny Weathers scored 13 points to lead the Jaguars, while See’Airrah Evans-Collins added 12 points.

Las Vegas 54, Durango 35 — At Durango, Raymani Bordenave scored 21 points to lead the Wildcats past the Trailblazers.

Jasmine Perez added 18 points for the Wildcats, who led 18-2 after the first quarter.

Rianne Lu scored 16 points to lead the Trailblazers. Dar’Juanah added 10 points for Durango.

Legacy 62, Eldorado 24 — At Eldorado, Maiah Yearwood scored 12 points as the Longhorns routed the Sundevils.

C’Aree Stevenson added eight points for Legacy, which jumped out to a 33-16 halftime lead.

Kiana Parkes scored 10 points to lead Eldorado.

Cheyenne 61, Clark 55 — At Calvary Chapel, Ejanae Coopwood scored 20 points to lead the Desert Shields over the Chargers in the Lake Mead Holiday Classic.

Starr Hawkins scored 14 for Cheyenne.

Haley Daniels had 16 points for Clark, and Julie Reid and Marieka Dent each scored 13.

Clark 46, Lake Mead 20 — At Lake Mead, Dent scored 13 points to lead the Chargers to an easy win over the Eagles in the Lake Mead Holiday Classic.

Adia Williams had seven points for Clark, which raced out to a 29-12 halftime lead.

Lauryn Freund scored nine points to lead Lake Mead.

Calvary Chapel 31, Boulder City 28 — At Calvary Chapel, Malia Lee had 23 points to lead the Lions over the Eagles in the Lake Mead Holiday Classic.

Sara Hernandez and Talina Inguanzo each had four points for the Lions, who got all their scoring from three players.

Moapa Valley 50, Lincoln County 25 — At Calvary Chapel, Matilda Thompson scored 13 points to lead the Pirates past the Lynx in the Lake Mead Holiday Classic.

Lainey Cornwall scored 12 points, while Kinlee Marshall scored 10 points for the Pirates, who took control of the game with a 19-5 second-quarter run.

Laughlin 29, Calvary Christian (Calif.) 28 — At Calvary Chapel, Teresa Chapa scored 14 points to lead the Cougars past Calvary Christian in the Lake Mead Holiday Classic.

West Wendover 57, The Meadows 16 — At Calvary Chapel, Marcella Peek had 10 points, seven rebounds and five blocks in the Mustangs’ loss to the Warriors in the Lake Mead Holiday Classic.

Sunrise Mountain 47, Virgin Valley 45 — At Lake Powell, Utah, the Miners scored with 10 seconds left to down the Bulldogs in the Lake Powell Holiday Shootout.

Briana Todd scored 19 points to lead the Bulldogs, while Bernice Fiso added 10 points for Virgin Valley.

Round Mountain 43, Carlin 13 — At Wells, the Knights defeated the Railroaders in the Wells Rural Electrical Tournament.