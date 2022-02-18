Las Vegas High rides 2 best players in rout of Durango

Layla Faught scored 34 points and Kayla Terry 21 to lead Las Vegas past Durango on Thursday night and into the Class 4A girls basketball state semifinals.

Desert Oasis Hailey Mannella (14) guards Centennial’s Charlece Ohiaeri (3) while she looks to pass during a high school Southern Region tournament semifinal basketball game at Centennial High School on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. Centennial beat Desert Oasis 78-29. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Las Vegas girls didn’t do anything fancy Thursday night. The Wildcats just let their two best players go to work.

Layla Faught scored 34 points and Kayla Terry 21, and the Class 4A Sky League champions advanced to the state basketball semifinals with a 73-47 home win over Durango.

The Wildcats (18-5) will meet Mountain League champion Desert Pines at 3:40 p.m. Feb. 25 at Cox Pavilion, with the winner advancing to the state title game.

Zaria Glover scored 30 points for Durango (11-11).

No. 1M Desert Pines 41, No. 4S Cheyenne 31 — Taveah Oliver scored 11 points, and the Jaguars outscored the Desert Shields 13-4 in the fourth quarter to clinch the win.

The game was close throughout, with the teams tied at 5 after the first quarter and Desert Pines leading 18-15 at halftime and 28-27 after three quarters.

Gemini Ventura led Cheyenne (7-11) with 10 points.

No. 1D Clark 65, No. 3M Silverado 29 — The Desert League champion Chargers outscored the Skyhawks 19-6 in the first quarter.

Clark (15-3) will meet Arbor View, the No. 2 team from the Sky League, in the state semifinals at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at Cox Pavilion. Silverado finishes 12-13.

No. 2M Arbor View 56, No. 2S Palo Verde 46 — At Arbor View, Camryn Harris scored 19 points, and the Aggies jumped to a 16-7 lead after the first quarter.

Aliyah Gantz added 11 points for Arbor View (8-7). Halle McKnight led Palo Verde (14-10) with 19 points.

Class 3A

One survived in double overtime and the other cruised, as the two top teams all season in the 3A Southern Region advanced to the championship game.

Desert League champion Moapa Valley (24-2) edged No. 5 Somerset Losee (14-9) 58-55 in double overtime after Sydney Reese hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer in the fourth quarter to save the Pirates’ season.

Mountain League champion Pahrump Valley (26-1) had an easier time with the Desert League’s No. 2, Virgin Valley (15-8), in a 43-26 win.

Both winners advanced to next week’s state tournament. Moapa Valley will host Pahrump Valley for the Southern Region title at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Class 2A

No. 1 Lincoln County defeated No. 4 Democracy Prep 57-51, and No. 2 Calvary Chapel beat No. 3 Needles 61-59 to reach the Southern Region championship game at 5 p.m. Saturday at The Meadows.

Boys

Class 2A

No. 1 The Meadows dominated No. 4 Lincoln County 73-27, and No. 2 Democracy Prep rolled past No. 3 Lake Mead 83-63 to advance to the Southern Region championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Meadows.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.