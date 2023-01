Liberty romped past Green Valley for a 52-15 road victory in a girls basketball game Thursday night. Here are photos from the game.

Green Valley High's Amelia Rawhouser (30) Kyra Willey (25) Saedy Cozo (44) and Liberty High's Adrienne Puletasi (23) fight for the loose ball during the first half of a girls high school basketball game at Green Valley High School, on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Henderson. Liberty won 52-15. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Green Valley's Jaelen Lautenslager (11) drives past Liberty High's Daisha Peavy (12) during the second half of a girls high school basketball game at Green Valley High School, on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Henderson. Liberty won 52-15. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Green Valley's Amelia Rawhouser (30) drives past between Liberty High's Faith Esquer (31) during the second half of a girls high school basketball game at Green Valley High School, on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Henderson. Liberty won 52-15. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Green Valley's Kyra Willey (25) and Saedy Cozo (44) defend Liberty High's Daisha Peavy (12) during the first half of a girls high school basketball game at Green Valley High School, on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Henderson. Liberty won 52-15. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Green Valley's Kyra Willey (25) shoots for the basket as Liberty High's Adrienne Puletasi (23) defends during the second half of a girls high school basketball game at Green Valley High School, on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Henderson. Liberty won 52-15. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Green Valley's Amelia Rawhouser (30) is sandwiched between Liberty High's defenders, including Alofa Eteuini (10) during the second half of a girls high school basketball game at Green Valley High School, on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Henderson. Liberty won 52-15. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Green Valley's Jazmine Ramirez (2) drives past Liberty High's. Sydney Chesnut (5) during the second half of a girls high school basketball game at Green Valley High School, on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Henderson. Liberty won 52-15. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Liberty High's Jaden Newman (3) drives past Green Valley's Saedy Cozo (44) during the second half of a girls high school basketball game at Green Valley High School, on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Henderson. Liberty won 52-15. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Liberty High's Daisha Peavy (12) secures the ball as she drives past between Green Valley's Kyra Willey (25) and Thai Bobo (3) during the first half of a girls high school basketball game at Green Valley High School, on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Henderson. Liberty won 52-15. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Green Valley High's Amelia Rawhouser (30) blocks Liberty High's Adrienne Puletasi (23) shot during the first half of a girls high school basketball game at Green Valley High School, on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Henderson. Liberty won 52-15. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Green Valley High's Amelia Rawhouser (30) Kyra Willey (25) Saedy Cozo (44) and Liberty High's Adrienne Puletasi (23) fight for the loose ball during the first half of a girls high school basketball game at Green Valley High School, on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Henderson. Liberty won 52-15. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Liberty High's Payton Gates (20) shoots over Green Valley's Lily Rodriguez (12) during the first half of a girls high school basketball game at Green Valley High School, on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Henderson. Liberty won 52-15. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Liberty High's Daisha Peavy (12) drives past between Green Valley's Kyra Willey (25) and Thai Bobo (3) during the first half of a girls high school basketball game at Green Valley High School, on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Henderson. Liberty won 52-15. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Liberty High's Adrienne Puletasi (23) shoots over Green Valley High's Amelia Rawhouser (30) during the first half of a girls high school basketball game at Green Valley High School, on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Henderson. Liberty won 52-15. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Green Valley High's Aiyana Alchawa (10) tries to drive past Liberty High's Jossy Calizo (0) as Payton Gates (20) Daisha Peavy (12) look on during the first half of a girls high school basketball game at Green Valley High School, on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Henderson. Liberty won 52-15. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

