Check out the top performances from Monday’s high school basketball action.

(Getty Images)

Monday’s best high school basketball performances:

Girls

Taja Belton, Somerset Losee — The junior had 15 points and five rebounds in a 59-20 win over Sky Pointe.

Jamia Carter, Shadow Ridge — The senior scored 32 points in a 78-46 win over Coronado.

Jessica Castro, Arbor View — The senior scored 18 points in a 66-27 win over Basic.

Paris Coleman, Pahrump Valley — The sophomore scored 15 points in a 59-29 win over Tech.

Zaria Glover, Durango — The senior scored 16 points in a 55-36 win over Sierra Vista.

Selina Gutierrez, Bishop Gorman — The junior scored 18 points in a 64-30 win over Canyon Springs.

Camryn Harris, Arbor View — The senior scored 16 points in a 66-27 win over Basic.

Grace Jones-Sailor, Sierra Vista — The senior scored 15 points in a 55-36 loss to Durango.

Shayla Kantarevic, Durango — The senior scored 17 points in a 55-36 win over Sierra Vista.

Kelly Megown, Shadow Ridge — The junior scored 18 points in a 78-46 win over Coronado.

Ashley Saxton, Silverado — The junior had 17 points, four rebounds and three assists in a 68-33 loss to Desert Pines.

Kaylee Walters, Coronado — The junior scored 21 points in a 78-46 loss to Shadow Ridge.

Tayla Wombaker, Pahrump Valley — The senior scored 19 points in a 59-29 win over Tech.

Braelynn Yakubik, Lake Mead — The sophomore scored 18 points in a 49-28 win over GV Christian.

Monday’s scores

Girls

Arbor View 66, Basic 27

Bishop Gorman 64, Canyon Springs 30

Boulder City 43, Eldorado 26

Desert Pines 68, Silverado 33

Durango 55, Sierra Vista 36

Lake Mead 49, GV Christian 28

Las Vegas 74, Palo Verde 41

Liberty 71, Foothill 15

Moapa Valley 55, Del Sol 16

Pahrump Valley 59, Tech 29

Shadow Ridge 78, Coronado 46

SLAM Nevada 54, Pinecrest Cadence 10

Somerset Losee 59, Sky Pointe 20

Valley 46, Bonanza 41

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.