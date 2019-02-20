96°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Girls Basketball

Mountain Region: Sydnei Collier helps Pioneers clinch first state tourney berth

By Bartt Davis Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 19, 2019 - 10:48 pm
 

When Canyon Springs junior Sydnei Collier took a seat late in the first quarter Tuesday, she told coach Chris Walker to just keep her on the bench.

Fortunately for the Pioneers, Walker didn’t listen.

Collier scored all of her 14 points in the first three quarters and helped Canyon Springs earn a berth in the Mountain Region final with a 66-43 win over Faith Lutheran at Legacy.

“I realized that I had to do my part to help the team,” Collier said.

The Pioneers (25-3) face Centennial (27-1) in the Mountain final at 5 p.m. Thursday at Legacy. Regardless of the outcome, Canyon Springs will make its first trip to the Class 4A state tournament.

“It feels great to be a part of this,” Collier said. “People doubted us, but we just showed what we can do.”

Collier was just 2-for-7 from the field when Walker sent J’hane Richardson in as a replacement with 1:11 left in the first quarter. Collier returned to start the second quarter and finished the first half with 10 points, helping the Pioneers to a 26-15 lead.

“Our game plan was to take it to the basket, and she just kept shooting,” Walker said. “We just told her that we weren’t mad at her, but we needed to get to the basket and follow the game plan. She realized that she would start to get more open looks.

“She was frustrated, and it’s OK to be frustrated. She’s a talented player.”

Her spin move and finish 30 seconds into the third quarter started an 11-4 run that removed any doubt.

The Pioneers forced 21 turnovers in the game and held Faith Lutheran to just 14 of 44 from the field (31.8 percent).

“We just switched our defenses every couple of possessions,” Walker said.

Jeanette Fine led Canyon Springs with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Kayla Johnson added 13 points, and Ja’moni Brown scored 12 for the Pioneers, which will make its second region final appearance.

Quianna Brown led Faith Lutheran (19-7) with 14 points, and teammate Kelsey Howryla scored 11.

Centennial 77, Shadow Ridge 20 — Veteran Centennial coach Karen Weitz was not pleased with her team’s first half.

The Bulldogs committed 13 turnovers and held a slim 29-24 rebounding edge, yet led 47-17.

And allowed only three more points the rest of the way.

A much improved second-half effort allowed the Bulldogs to coast into Thursday’s final.

“We come out with no sense of urgency, and our attention to detail to everything we do in practice just seems to go by the wayside,” Weitz said. “No matter who we are playing, I expect to see that same intensity from practice carried out onto the court every game.”

Taylor Bigby scored all 19 of her points in the first three quarters for Centennial, ranked No. 5 nationally by USA Today.

Jade Thomas added 12 points, and Aishah Brown and Malia Hunter each scored 10 for Centennial.

The Bulldogs held Shadow Ridge (21-7) to 1-for-17 shooting in the final three quarters and forced 39 turnovers in the game.

“I keep telling them they’d better be careful and pick up their intensity,” Weitz said. “I take everybody seriously, and they should too.”

Jamia Carter paced the Mustangs with seven points.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
2019 Best of Nevada Preps Awards — VIDEO
RJ

Find out the winners of the male and female athletes of the year, the coach and team of the year, winners of each sport’s athlete and coach of the year, and two special awards.

Centennial’s Eboni Walker (22) defends St. John’s sophomore Azzi Fudd (35) durin ...
St. John’s edges Centennial in GEICO Nationals semifinal
By Bartt Davis / RJ

Azzi Fudd hit a game-tying jumper with 45 seconds to play then hit the winning free throws with 8.3 seconds left to lift the second-ranked Cadets to a 63-61 win over the Bulldogs in New York City.

(Getty Images)
2019 GEICO Nationals tournament glance
RJ

The schedules and results (when available) for the GEICO Nationals boys and girls tournaments are here.

NIAA to re-evaluate rule allowing appeals of forfeits
RJ

The association’s board of control voted Wednesday to have staff write a proposal and survey member schools to possibly strike the ability for teams that use an ineligible to appeal any forfeits.

Calvary Chapel coach Shay Johnson speaks to his team during the fourth quarter of the Class ...
Commentary: NIAA absolutely must change ‘Contribution to Victory’ rule
By Ed Graney / RJ

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association will hold its spring meeting Wednesday and Thursday, when at some point this will be addressed: Review of “Contribution to Victory” Rule Regarding Forfeits — For Possible Action.

Churchill County’s Leilani Otuafi goes to the basket against Moapa Valley’s Kait ...
Class 3A: Moapa Valley comes up just short in title bid
By Bartt Davis / RJ

The Pirates’ remarkable run to the Class 3A state tournament final came up one shot short Saturday in a 45-42 loss to Churchill County at Orleans Arena. It was the Greenwave’s third consecutive state championship.

Calvary Chapel’s Tara Quintero defends Incline Village’s Elisabeth Stranzal duri ...
2A Girls: Incline uses height advantage to top Lions
By W.G. Ramirez / RJ

The Highlanders used a big rebounding edge and some timely 3-point shooting to earn a 55-44 victory over Calvary Chapel in a Class 2A state semifinal at Eldorado.