Girls Basketball

Nevada Preps Athlete of the Week: Desert Pines’ Destiny Sao-Martinez

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 13, 2022 - 4:25 pm
 
Desert Oasis guard La'Niah Hicks (1) keeps a tight defense on Desert Pines guard Destiny Sao Martinez (24) driving down the lane during the first half of their NIAA girls high school basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Desert Oasis guard La'Niah Hicks (1) keeps a tight defense on Desert Pines guard Destiny Sao Ma ...
Desert Pines senior point guard Destiny Sao-Martinez admitted she was nervous before the Jaguars’ matchup with Class 5A opponent Desert Oasis on Dec. 6.

She didn’t know why, but said Desert Pines’ struggles in the second half didn’t help her nerves. But the Jaguars held on for a win.

“It was competitive, for sure,” Sao-Martinez said. “But I was nervous and thought I had a bad game, but my stats said otherwise.”

She had 15 points and six assists to help Desert Pines to a 48-41 win. For her efforts, she was named the Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week.

The Jaguars are 6-0 after winning two games last weekend in a tournament in Utah.

Desert Pines is coming off an appearance in the Class 4A state semifinals last season. Sao-Martinez said getting close to a state championship has motivated the Jaguars this season.

“It’s prepared us for this season to do better and play better,” she said.

Sao-Martinez said one significant difference from last season’s team is the depth. It has allowed Sao-Martinez to play point guard more often, a role she has embraced.

“I just want to make everybody better,” she said.

Sao-Martinez said she wants to show everyone what she is capable of as a senior. She hopes it helps the Jaguars reach their goal of a state title.

“I want to be a leader, more outspoken and confident with my dribbles and handles,” Sao-Martinez said. “And just be more confident in my game.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

