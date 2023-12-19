62°F
Girls Basketball

Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Cimarron-Memorial’s Dazani Graham

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 19, 2023 - 2:41 pm
 
Cimarron-Memorial’s Dazani Graham celebrates after shooting a three-pointer during a girls high school basketball game against Doral Academy at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Cimarron-Memorial’s Dazani Graham (23) dribbles to shoot against Doral’s Ryann Canda (5) during a girls high school basketball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Cimarron-Memorial’s Dazani Graham (23) shoots against Doral’s Ryann Canda (5) during a girls high school basketball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cimarron-Memorial senior guard Dazani Graham earned Class 4A co-Desert League MVP honors last season by doing a little bit of everything.

Graham’s versatility has been on display again this year. She scored 20 points and added six rebounds, four assists and seven steals in a 49-37 win over Western on Friday. She was named Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week for her efforts.

“Everybody just played to their greatest and was moving the ball around to create open shots for everyone,” Graham said. “When my team is on, it means I have to work with them and do what I need to do and have a good game and get the win.”

Let’s get to know this week’s girls athlete of the week. (Note: Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

Nevada Preps: Who is a basketball player you look up to?

Graham: “I look up to players such as A’ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum. They are very hardworking and show a lot of different things I could add to my game. Especially when it comes to the point guard role, Chelsea Gray is who I look at a lot.”

NP: If you weren’t playing basketball, what’s a sport you would be playing?

Graham: “If I wasn’t playing basketball I would probably play flag football because it is just another competitive sport and I could have a lot of fun. I would play in high school, but it would interfere with basketball and basketball is the main focus.”

NP: What’s on your pregame playlist?

Graham: “It consists of a lot of different artists from Rod Wave to SZA, Future, Lil Baby and Toosii. I just have songs and artists to get me in that hype mood and ready to play.”

NP: Do you have a favorite postgame celebratory meal after a win?

Graham: “I like a good 12-count nugget meal from Chick-fil-A, along with the Chick-fil-A sauce and a lemonade.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

