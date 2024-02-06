Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Demi Thompson Lopez

Democracy Prep guard Demi Thompson Lopez scored the game-winning basket in the Blue Knights’ victory against Centennial on Jan. 30 to earn Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week honors.

Democracy Prep’s Demi Thompson Lopez (24) puts her hands up as she plays defense during a basketball game between Democracy Prep and Liberty at Democracy Prep on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Democracy Prep’s Demi Thompson Lopez (24) dribbles the ball as Liberty’s Satuski Bradley guards her during a basketball game between Democracy Prep and Liberty at Democracy Prep on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Democracy Prep’s Demi Thompson Lopez (24) dribbles the ball during a basketball game between Democracy Prep and Liberty at Democracy Prep on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Democracy Prep’s Demi Thompson Lopez (24) attempts a jump shot during a basketball game between Democracy Prep and Liberty at Democracy Prep on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Democracy Prep girls basketball senior guard Demi Thompson Lopez said last week’s game against eight-time reigning state champion Centennial was “like a war.”

Despite battling foul trouble, she made several key plays late to help her team make history.

Thompson Lopez scored the go-ahead basket and added a layup with 30 seconds left to help Democracy Prep pull off a 50-46 road win at Centennial on Jan. 30. It’s the first time a Nevada team has beaten the Bulldogs since Jan. 5, 2015.

She was named Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week for her efforts.

“It was definitely a little scary for sure, the fact that we were in it and we just kept going back and forth,” Thompson Lopez said. “But then when I hit the shot and I hit the layup, it felt like, ‘We’re going to win this.’”

Let’s get to know this week’s Girls Athlete of the Week. (Note: Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

Nevada Preps: Who’s an athlete you look up to and try to model your game after?

Thompson Lopez: I would say (Aces guard) Chelsea Gray is someone I look up to. I like the way she moves and the way she has energy on the court. She always makes an impact on the court.

NP: What’s on your pregame playlist?

Thompson Lopez: I always put on some Faye Webster or NBA YoungBoy. That’s a good combination.

NP: If you weren’t playing basketball, what sport would you be playing?

Thompson Lopez: I would be on a competitive dance team. Before, I had to choose either basketball or dance, and I chose basketball. Dance is like my other talent.

NP: Do you have a favorite pregame or postgame meal?

Thompson Lopez: My postgame celebratory meal is The Habit. Their salads are so bomb. I usually get the Caesar salad with some teriyaki sauce on the side.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.