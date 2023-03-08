Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Democracy Prep’s Keonni Lewis

Democracy Prep freshman guard Keonni Lewis scored 14 points to lead the Blue Knights to to the Class 2A girls basketball state title on Feb. 25.

Democracy Prep freshman guard Keonni Lewis is the Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week. (Julius Barren/Democracy Prep)

Democracy Prep freshman guard Keonni Lewis is the Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week. (Julius Barren/Democracy Prep)

Democracy Prep freshman guard Keonni Lewis said the team’s chemistry was important as it made a run to win its first girls basketball state title.

“Having that good team chemistry makes it better,” Lewis said. “The game plan, the way we love to play together, it makes everything easier.”

That was evident in the Class 2A state tournament. Lewis scored 14 points to lead the Blue Knights to a 57-40 win over Needles to claim the state title Feb. 25 at the Thomas & Mack Center. For her efforts, she was named Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week.

“I wouldn’t have been able to do it without my teammates,” Lewis said. “They put me in a position to get the opportunities I needed to score. The energy, everything really comes from them.”

Lewis added four assists and four steals in the state title game. In the state semifinals the previous day, Lewis scored 17 points and had seven steals and five assists in a 61-22 victory over Pershing County.

“It was really good to know that my group was the first to go undefeated in league and win the state championship,” Lewis said. “It was a really big accomplishment for us.”

Lewis said the key to the team’s success in the state tournament was its effort and energy. As she progresses in her high school career, Lewis said she’s looking forward to helping Democracy Prep build off this season’s success.

“Personally, I think about my leadership and discipline, knowing what I can and can’t do,” Lewis said of the areas she can improve in. “Together, I think everybody’s effort and discipline have gotten a lot better.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.