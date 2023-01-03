Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Las Vegas High’s Kayla Terry

Las Vegas High senior forward Kayla Terry scored 23 points and added 16 rebounds and four steals to help the Wildcats beat Green Valley 40-32 last Friday.

Las Vegas forward Kayla Terry (23) scores between Clark players during the first half of the NIAA Class 4A girls basketball state championship game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas High senior forward Kayla Terry knows a key to the Wildcats’ success last season, which propelled them to the 4A state title game, was the team’s togetherness.

With nine seniors graduating, Terry knew she had to step up and embrace more of a leadership role to help the Wildcats find that same level of familiarity this season.

“Being a senior — we have a young team — so I had to be a leader on and off the court,” Terry said.

Terry scored 23 points and added 16 rebounds and four steals to help the Wildcats beat Green Valley 40-32 last Friday at the Green Valley Winter Classic. For her performance, she was named Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week.

Entering the tournament, Terry said the team’s mindset was to get better every game and get ready for league play. And despite some close losses early in the season, Terry believes the Wildcats are doing just that.

“We’re learning to work together better on defense. Everybody has been really stepping it up on the defensive side,” Terry said.

While Terry has emerged as one of the top players in the city, she said she makes sure to not let the praise distract her from doing what is needed to help the team win.

“My biggest thing is staying humble,” Terry said. “I try not to get a big head about that, just stay humble and keep doing what I do to help my team get better.”

Terry called last year’s run to the state title game a “great experience.” Winning the state title has been the main goal that has motivated Terry this season.

“Hopefully we will end up back in that same position that we were in last year to where we make it to state again,” Terry said. “And hopefully we will take it home this year.”

