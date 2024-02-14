Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Shadow Ridge’s Jaslyn Jefferson

Shadow Ridge forward Jaslyn Jefferson averaged 20 points in the Mustangs’ two wins last week to earn Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week honors.

Shadow Ridge’s girls basketball team is entering the Class 5A state playoffs on a seven-game winning streak.

Sophomore forward Jaslyn Jefferson’s recent play is one reason the Mustangs closed the regular season strong.

Jefferson scored 19 points in Shadow Ridge’s 60-41 win at Arbor View on Feb. 5. She added 21 points in a 61-28 road win against Las Vegas on Feb. 7. She was named Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week for her efforts.

“I’m very hyped and happy and very grateful that we won all the games last week,” Jefferson said. “It was a lot of hard work and a lot of energy we had to put into those games.”

The Mustangs, the No. 4 seed, will host No. 5 Liberty in a state quarterfinal at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Let’s get to know this week’s Girls Athlete of the Week. (Note: Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

Nevada Preps: Who’s a basketball player you look up to and try to model your game after?

Jefferson: (Las Vegas Aces forward) Candace Parker. She’s everywhere. She’s where she’s supposed to be (on the court). She’s good at what she does. I like how she plays. She hustles a lot.

NP: What’s been your favorite memory in your basketball playing career thus far?

Jefferson: My favorite memory was when I met Kobe Bryant when I was playing at my first AAU tournament. That was at the Mamba Sports Academy in 2019.

NP: What’s on your pregame playlist?

Jefferson: I listen to a lot of R&B. I usually listen to Usher and Drake.

NP: Do you have any game-day superstitions or pregame rituals that you follow?

Jefferson: Not really. I do call my parents before I go shoot around.

NP: If you weren’t playing basketball, what sport would you be focusing on?

Jefferson: I would definitely be doing track and field.

