Nevada Preps Girls Basketball Rankings — Feb. 6
Here are the latest Nevada Preps girls basketball rankings.
|Class 4A Girls
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Centennial
|25-1
|1
|2. Desert Oasis
|18-4
|2
|3. Spring Valley
|20-6
|3
|4. Bishop Gorman
|18-7
|4
|5. Canyon Springs
|23-3
|5
|6. Liberty
|19-5
|6
|7. Faith Lutheran
|18-6
|7
|8. Shadow Ridge
|20-6
|8
|9. Legacy
|14-10
|10
|10. Foothill
|14-15
|9
|Class 3A Girls
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Boulder City
|18-7
|2
|2. Mojave
|13-6
|3
|3. Pahrump Valley
|19-12
|1
|4. Moapa Valley
|17-8
|5
|5. Democracy Prep
|9-7
|—