No. 2 Centennial defeats No. 4 Liberty in girls basketball — PHOTOS
Centennial rolled to a road win against Liberty in a girls basketball game. Here are photos from the game.
Centennial, No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, rolled to a 73-49 road victory over No. 4 Liberty in a girls basketball game Monday night.
Centennial (16-5, 11-1 5A Southern League) next plays at Spring Valley at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, and Liberty (15-10, 8-4) is at Desert Pines at 5 p.m. Thursday.
