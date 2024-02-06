No. 2 Centennial defeats No. 4 Liberty in girls basketball — PHOTOS

Centennial rolled to a road win against Liberty in a girls basketball game. Here are photos from the game.

Centennial’s Danae Powell (11) pushes past Liberty’s Daisha Peavy (12) and another Liberty player as she goes in for a layup during a basketball game between Liberty and Centennial on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty’s Leiliani Harworth (33) and Centennial’s Damoni Poole (23) wrestle for the ball during a basketball game between Liberty and Centennial on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty’s Samantha Chesnut (5) drives past Centennial’s Azaia Tatum (1) during a basketball game between Liberty and Centennial on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial’s Azaia Tatum (1) goes in for a layup during a basketball game between Liberty and Centennial on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial’s Trysta Barrett (5) is guarded by Liberty’s Daisha Peavy (12) during a basketball game between Liberty and Centennial on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial’s Nation Williams (24) goes in for a layup during a basketball game between Liberty and Centennial on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial’s Jada Price (15) is guarded by Liberty’s Xasia Smith (23) during a basketball game between Liberty and Centennial on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial’s Nation Williams (24) is guarded by Liberty’s Neviah Nick (1) and Alofa Eteuini (3) during a basketball game between Liberty and Centennial on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty’s Satsuki Bradley (4) moves the ball around Centennial’s Trysta Barrett (5) during a basketball game between Liberty and Centennial on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty’s Aiyanna Eteuini (13) takes a shot while Centennial’s Trysta Barrett (5) attempts to block her during a basketball game between Liberty and Centennial on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty’s Satsuki Bradley (4) battles through Centennial players as she goes in for.a shot during a basketball game between Liberty and Centennial on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial’s Trysta Barrett (5) looks to take a shot around Liberty’s Leiliani Harworth (33) during a basketball game between Liberty and Centennial on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty’s Satsuki Bradley (4) shoots a three pointer during a basketball game between Liberty and Centennial on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty’s Aiyanna Eteuini (13) rushes to the net while Centennial’s Trysta Barrett (5) attempts to block her during a basketball game between Liberty and Centennial on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centenial’s Danae Powell (11) goes in for a layup around Liberty’s Daisha Peavy (12) during a basketball game between Liberty and Centennial on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial, No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, rolled to a 73-49 road victory over No. 4 Liberty in a girls basketball game Monday night.

Centennial (16-5, 11-1 5A Southern League) next plays at Spring Valley at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, and Liberty (15-10, 8-4) is at Desert Pines at 5 p.m. Thursday.

