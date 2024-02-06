47°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Girls Basketball

No. 2 Centennial defeats No. 4 Liberty in girls basketball — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 5, 2024 - 11:33 pm
 
Centennial’s Danae Powell (11) pushes past Liberty’s Daisha Peavy (12) and anothe ...
Centennial’s Danae Powell (11) pushes past Liberty’s Daisha Peavy (12) and another Liberty player as she goes in for a layup during a basketball game between Liberty and Centennial on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Liberty’s Leiliani Harworth (33) and Centennial’s Damoni Poole (23) wrestle for t ...
Liberty’s Leiliani Harworth (33) and Centennial’s Damoni Poole (23) wrestle for the ball during a basketball game between Liberty and Centennial on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Liberty’s Samantha Chesnut (5) drives past Centennial’s Azaia Tatum (1) during a ...
Liberty’s Samantha Chesnut (5) drives past Centennial’s Azaia Tatum (1) during a basketball game between Liberty and Centennial on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Centennial’s Azaia Tatum (1) goes in for a layup during a basketball game between Libert ...
Centennial’s Azaia Tatum (1) goes in for a layup during a basketball game between Liberty and Centennial on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Centennial’s Trysta Barrett (5) is guarded by Liberty’s Daisha Peavy (12) during ...
Centennial’s Trysta Barrett (5) is guarded by Liberty’s Daisha Peavy (12) during a basketball game between Liberty and Centennial on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Centennial’s Nation Williams (24) goes in for a layup during a basketball game between L ...
Centennial’s Nation Williams (24) goes in for a layup during a basketball game between Liberty and Centennial on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Centennial’s Jada Price (15) is guarded by Liberty’s Xasia Smith (23) during a ba ...
Centennial’s Jada Price (15) is guarded by Liberty’s Xasia Smith (23) during a basketball game between Liberty and Centennial on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Centennial’s Nation Williams (24) is guarded by Liberty’s Neviah Nick (1) and Alo ...
Centennial’s Nation Williams (24) is guarded by Liberty’s Neviah Nick (1) and Alofa Eteuini (3) during a basketball game between Liberty and Centennial on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Liberty’s Satsuki Bradley (4) moves the ball around Centennial’s Trysta Barrett ( ...
Liberty’s Satsuki Bradley (4) moves the ball around Centennial’s Trysta Barrett (5) during a basketball game between Liberty and Centennial on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Liberty’s Aiyanna Eteuini (13) takes a shot while Centennial’s Trysta Barrett (5) ...
Liberty’s Aiyanna Eteuini (13) takes a shot while Centennial’s Trysta Barrett (5) attempts to block her during a basketball game between Liberty and Centennial on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Liberty’s Satsuki Bradley (4) battles through Centennial players as she goes in for.a sh ...
Liberty’s Satsuki Bradley (4) battles through Centennial players as she goes in for.a shot during a basketball game between Liberty and Centennial on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Centennial’s Trysta Barrett (5) looks to take a shot around Liberty’s Leiliani Ha ...
Centennial’s Trysta Barrett (5) looks to take a shot around Liberty’s Leiliani Harworth (33) during a basketball game between Liberty and Centennial on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Liberty’s Satsuki Bradley (4) shoots a three pointer during a basketball game between Li ...
Liberty’s Satsuki Bradley (4) shoots a three pointer during a basketball game between Liberty and Centennial on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Liberty’s Aiyanna Eteuini (13) rushes to the net while Centennial’s Trysta Barret ...
Liberty’s Aiyanna Eteuini (13) rushes to the net while Centennial’s Trysta Barrett (5) attempts to block her during a basketball game between Liberty and Centennial on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Centenial’s Danae Powell (11) goes in for a layup around Liberty’s Daisha Peavy ( ...
Centenial’s Danae Powell (11) goes in for a layup around Liberty’s Daisha Peavy (12) during a basketball game between Liberty and Centennial on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial, No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, rolled to a 73-49 road victory over No. 4 Liberty in a girls basketball game Monday night.

Centennial (16-5, 11-1 5A Southern League) next plays at Spring Valley at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, and Liberty (15-10, 8-4) is at Desert Pines at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Prep rankings: New No. 1 teams after chaotic week in 5A
Prep rankings: New No. 1 teams after chaotic week in 5A
2
UNLV football commit leads No. 1 Liberty past No. 2 Gorman — PHOTOS
UNLV football commit leads No. 1 Liberty past No. 2 Gorman — PHOTOS
3
Friday’s high school scores, top performances
Friday’s high school scores, top performances
4
Gorman downs No. 1 Shadow Ridge in state title rematch — PHOTOS
Gorman downs No. 1 Shadow Ridge in state title rematch — PHOTOS
5
Silverado, Centennial bowlers win individual 5A state titles
Silverado, Centennial bowlers win individual 5A state titles
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Centennial’s Nation Williams
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Centennial’s Nation Williams
Coronado claims 1st win over Bishop Gorman in boys basketball — PHOTOS
Coronado claims 1st win over Bishop Gorman in boys basketball — PHOTOS
3 Big City Showdown takeaways: Coronado a 5A state title favorite
3 Big City Showdown takeaways: Coronado a 5A state title favorite
3 high school basketball games to watch at the Big City Showdown
3 high school basketball games to watch at the Big City Showdown
No. 3 Coronado blows past No. 1 Liberty with big 3rd quarter — PHOTOS
No. 3 Coronado blows past No. 1 Liberty with big 3rd quarter — PHOTOS
No. 2 Bishop Gorman routs Desert Pines in girls basketball —PHOTOS
No. 2 Bishop Gorman routs Desert Pines in girls basketball —PHOTOS