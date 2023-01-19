Palo Verde edges out Las Vegas in girls basketball — PHOTOS
Halle McKnight made a free throw with 2.2 seconds left to give Palo Verde a win over Las Vegas on Wednesday night. Here are photos from the game.
Halle McKnight made a free throw with 2.2 seconds left to give Palo Verde a 37-36 home win over Las Vegas in a girls basketball game Wednesday night.
McKnight scored nine points, grabbed 10 rebounds and had five steals for the Panthers. Vernonie Newson led Las Vegas with 16 points.
