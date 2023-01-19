Palo Verde edges out Las Vegas in girls basketball — PHOTOS

Halle McKnight made a free throw with 2.2 seconds left to give Palo Verde a win over Las Vegas on Wednesday night. Here are photos from the game.

Palo Verde’s Halle McKnight (21) shoots the game-winning free throw during a girls high school basketball game against Las Vegas at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde’s Halle McKnight (21) shoots the game-winning free throw during a girls high school basketball game against Las Vegas at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde celebrates from the bench as their Halle McKnight secured their win with a free throw in the final second of a girls high school basketball game against Las Vegas at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde’s Tahira Lynch, center left, snags a rebound from Las Vegas’ Kayla Terry, center right, during a girls high school basketball game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. At left is Palo Verde’s Sophia Rivera and at right is their Arriona Wright. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas’ Layla Faught (1) drives around Palo Verde’s Breanna Scholz (23) during a girls high school basketball game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas’ Vernonie Newson, center left, fights for the ball with Palo Verde’s Alana Conner (24) and Olivia Aznarez, back center, during a girls high school basketball game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. At right is Las Vegas’ Jaidyn Savoy (12). (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde’s Halle McKnight, left, moves toward the hoop against Las Vegas’ Jordan Debois, right, during a girls high school basketball game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde’s Reagan Nehls (1) looks to pass while Las Vegas’ Vernonie Newson (3) and Jaidyn Savoy, center, guard her during a girls high school basketball game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde’s Olivia Aznarez (33) attempts a three-pointer against Las Vegas’ Jaidyn Savoy, right, during a girls high school basketball game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas’ Jaidyn Savoy, top, fights for the ball with Palo Verde’s Halle McKnight during a girls high school basketball game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas’ Layla Faught (1) looks for an opening through Palo Verde players including Breanna Scholz (23) and Reagan Nehls (10) during a girls high school basketball game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde’s Aliah Jackson, left, shoots against Las Vegas’ Rhanaiya Guido (31) during a girls high school basketball game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas’ Vernonie Newson (3) drives toward the hoop against Palo Verde’s Sophia Rivera (22) and Breanna Scholz (23) during a girls high school basketball game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde’s Reagan Nehls (10) drives toward the hoop while Las Vegas’ Layla Faught, center right, falls to the court during a girls high school basketball game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas’ Layla Faught (1) shoots against Palo Verde’s Arriona Wright, left, during a girls high school basketball game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas’ Vernonie Newson (3) drives around Palo Verde’s Halle McKnight (21) during a girls high school basketball game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas’ Layla Faught (1) dribbles around Palo Verde’s Arriona Wright (1) and Halle McKnight (21) during a girls high school basketball game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde’s Sophia Rivera (22) passes to teammate Olivia Aznarez, obscured at left, during a girls high school basketball game against Las Vegas at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde’s Halle McKnight (21) steals possession from Las Vegas’ Jaidyn Savoy, behind, during a girls high school basketball game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde celebrates after winning a girls high school basketball game against Las Vegas at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Halle McKnight made a free throw with 2.2 seconds left to give Palo Verde a 37-36 home win over Las Vegas in a girls basketball game Wednesday night.

McKnight scored nine points, grabbed 10 rebounds and had five steals for the Panthers. Vernonie Newson led Las Vegas with 16 points.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.