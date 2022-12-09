Palo Verde holds off Silverado in girls basketball — PHOTOS
The Palo Verde girls basketball team built a solid halftime lead and then held off Silverado in the second half Thursday. Check out photos from the game.
The Palo Verde girls basketball team held off Silverado for a 37-30 home victory Thursday.
Halle McKnight scored 11 points to lead the Panthers. Ashley Saxton scored 11 points to lead Silverado.
Palo Verde led 17-8 at halftime.
