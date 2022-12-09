45°F
Girls Basketball

Palo Verde holds off Silverado in girls basketball — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2022 - 8:28 pm
 
Silverado’s Ashley Saxton (11) tries to block Palo Verde’s Reagan Nehls (10) during a varsity basketball game at Palo Verde High school on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
Palo Verde’s Reagan Nehls (10) drives the ball past Silverado’s Timia Thomas (10) during a varsity basketball game at Palo Verde High school on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
Silverado’s Ashley Saxton (11) tries to block Palo Verde’s Rozlin Williams (32) during a varsity basketball game at Palo Verde High school on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
Palo Verde’s Reagan Nehls (10) tries to block Silverado’s Trynity Wilhite (4) during a varsity basketball game at Palo Verde High school on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
Silverado’s Ashley Saxton (11) tries to block Palo Verde’s Reagan Nehls (10) during a varsity basketball game at Palo Verde High school on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
Palo Verde’s Reagan Nehls (10) celebrates another teammate’s three-pointer during a varsity basketball game at Palo Verde High school on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
Palo Verde’s Reagan Nehls (10) drives the ball past Silverado’s Ashley Saxton (11) during a varsity basketball game at Palo Verde High school on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
Palo Verde’s Halle McKnight (21) drives the ball past Silverado’s Christina Stowers (12) during a varsity basketball game at Palo Verde High school on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

The Palo Verde girls basketball team held off Silverado for a 37-30 home victory Thursday.

Halle McKnight scored 11 points to lead the Panthers. Ashley Saxton scored 11 points to lead Silverado.

Palo Verde led 17-8 at halftime.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

THE LATEST