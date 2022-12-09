Palo Verde holds off Silverado in girls basketball — PHOTOS

The Palo Verde girls basketball team built a solid halftime lead and then held off Silverado in the second half Thursday. Check out photos from the game.

Silverado’s Ashley Saxton (11) tries to block Palo Verde’s Reagan Nehls (10) during a varsity basketball game at Palo Verde High school on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Palo Verde’s Reagan Nehls (10) drives the ball past Silverado’s Timia Thomas (10) during a varsity basketball game at Palo Verde High school on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Silverado’s Ashley Saxton (11) tries to block Palo Verde’s Rozlin Williams (32) during a varsity basketball game at Palo Verde High school on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Palo Verde’s Reagan Nehls (10) tries to block Silverado’s Trynity Wilhite (4) during a varsity basketball game at Palo Verde High school on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Silverado’s Ashley Saxton (11) tries to block Palo Verde’s Reagan Nehls (10) during a varsity basketball game at Palo Verde High school on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Palo Verde’s Reagan Nehls (10) celebrates another teammate’s three-pointer during a varsity basketball game at Palo Verde High school on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Palo Verde’s Reagan Nehls (10) drives the ball past Silverado’s Ashley Saxton (11) during a varsity basketball game at Palo Verde High school on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Palo Verde’s Halle McKnight (21) drives the ball past Silverado’s Christina Stowers (12) during a varsity basketball game at Palo Verde High school on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

The Palo Verde girls basketball team held off Silverado for a 37-30 home victory Thursday.

Halle McKnight scored 11 points to lead the Panthers. Ashley Saxton scored 11 points to lead Silverado.

Palo Verde led 17-8 at halftime.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.