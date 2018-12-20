Roundup: Balanced Crusaders open Nike tournament with victory

Skye Landaz led a balanced attack with 10 points Wednesday as Faith Lutheran’s girls basketball team downed Queen Creek (Ariz.), 40-28 in the opening round of the Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix.

(Thinkstock)

Skye Landaz led a balanced attack with 10 points Wednesday as Faith Lutheran’s girls basketball team downed Queen Creek (Ariz.), 40-28 in the opening round of the Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix.

Quianna Brown added nine points for the Crusaders.

Hayley Dibona paced the Bulldogs with 11 points.

Salesian (Calif.) 46, Centennial 34 — At Phoenix, the Pride rallied from a 20-18 halftime deficit to top the Bulldogs in the opening round of the Nike Tournament of Champions.

Taylor Bigby led Centennial with 11 points.

Centennial made just 2 of 8 free throws. Salesian was 21-for-34 from the line.

Casteel (Ariz.) 44, Clark 31 — At Phoenix, the Colts defeated the Chargers in the Nike Tournament of Champions.