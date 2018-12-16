Roundup: Bulldogs force 28 turnovers in win over Bonita Vista

Centennial’s girls basketball team forced 28 turnovers on Saturday and rolled to a 70-42 win over Bonita Vista (California) at Bishop Gorman.

Cenntennial’s Taylor Bigby defends Bonita Vista’s Anneth Grijalba on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 at Bishop Gorman. Centennial forced 28 turnovers in a 70-42 win. (Damon Seiters/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial’s Eboni Walker (22) looks for teammate Taylor Bigby on the fastbreak against Bonita Vista (California) on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 at Bishop Gorman. Centennial won 70-42. (Damon Seiters/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial’s Daejah Phillips looks for driving room against Bonita Vista (California) on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 at Bishop Gorman. Centennial won 70-42. (Damon Seiters/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial’s girls basketball team forced 28 turnovers on Saturday and rolled to a 70-42 win over Bonita Vista (California) at Bishop Gorman.

The Bulldogs used a 25-3 second-quarter run to take control. Eboni Walker led the Bulldogs with 12 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Aaliyah Ibarra hit three 3-pointers and added 11 points for Centennial, which had 10 players score.

Melanie Isbell and Taylor Bigby each added eight points for the Bulldogs. Bigby added six rebounds and four steals for Centennial, which scored 34 points off turnovers.

Julian Cosalan led the Barons with 16 points. She was 4-for-8 on 3-pointers. Keyanna McCoy added 13 points and eight rebounds for Bonita Vista.

Bishop Gorman 56, Liberty 33 — At Gorman, Caira Young had 12 points lead the Gaels over the Patriots.

Olivia Smith added 11 points for Gorman, and teammate Georgia Ohiaeri scored 10. Aaliyah Bey had 10 steals for the Gaels.

Joy Watkins paced Liberty with 11 points.

Lincoln County 54, The Meadows 16 — At Panaca, Kendra Mathews scored 15 points to help the Lynx rout the Mustangs.

Sadie Soderborg added 11 points for Lincoln County, which led 18-2 after one quarter.

Kambree Takekuma led The Meadows with seven points.

GV Christian 38, Trona (Calif.) 32 — At GV Christian, Chloe Lamb had 11 points and 10 rebounds to help the Guardians take down the Tornadoes.

Abigail Johnson scored 13 points for GV Christian.

Oregon City (Oregon) 63, Legacy 39 — At Legacy, Brooke Bullock scored 16 points to lead the Pioneers by the Longhorns.