Roundup: Centennial cruises past Etiwanda

Eboni Walker had 14 points and 13 rebounds Saturday to help Centennial’s girls basketball team cruise past Etiwanda (California), 75-41 in Stockton, California.

(Getty Images)

Taylor Bigby had 19 points, and Daejah Phillips added 15 points for the Bulldogs (18-1), ranked No. 10 nationally by USA Today.

Joy Campbell paced Etiwanda (18-3) with 13 points.

Desert Oasis 64, Liberty 39 — At South Point Arena, Sierra Mich’l and Desi-Rae Young scored 14 points apiece to lead the third-ranked Diamondbacks by the sixth-ranked Patriots in the Big City Showdown

Starr Walker led Liberty with 15 points.

Miramonte (Calif.) 62, Bishop Gorman 59 — At Stockton, California, Jordan Allred scored 19 points to help the Matadors hold off the Gaels.

Rebecca Welsh added 17 points for Miramonte, which led 51-36 after three quarters.

Georgia Ohiaeri led Gorman with 17 points and 15 rebounds, and teammate Bentleigh Hoskins scored 14 points.

Moapa Valley 53, Lincoln County 22 — At Overton, Lainey Cornwall poured in 24 points to lead the Pirates by the Lynx.

Kaitlyn Anderson added 13 points for Moapa Valley, which led 29-10 at the half and used a 22-4 third-quarter run to put the game out of reach.

Macie Howard led Lincoln County with eight points.

Needles 50, The Meadows 8 — At The Meadows, Paige Murch scored 14 points to help Needles run away from The Meadows.

Imani Evans added eight points for Needles, which led 31-4 at the half.