Roundup: Centennial opens playoffs with big win

(Getty Images)

Centennial began what it hopes will be a run to a record-breaking sixth consecutive Class 4A state title with an 87-12 home victory over Arbor View in the Mountain Region quarterfinals Thursday.

Taylor Bigby scored 23 points to lead the Bulldogs (20-6), the No. 1 seed from the Northwest League. Jade Thomas added 17 points for Centennial, which led 36-9 at the end of the first quarter.

Camryn Harris scored four points to lead the Aggies (9-19), the Northwest League’s No. 5 seed. Centennial advances to meet Shadow Ridge in the regional semifinals at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Desert Pines.

■ Shadow Ridge 42, Legacy 34 — At Legacy, Sanaya Snell scored 11 points to lead the Mustangs past the Longhorns in the Mountain Region quarterfinals.

Sydney Fedinec added nine points for the Mustangs (15-6), the No. 3 seed from the Northwest League. Shadow Ridge will face Centennial in the Mountain Region semifinals at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Desert Pines.

Damijah Yarbrough scored 11 points to lead the Longhorns (17-7), who were the second seed from the Northeast League.

■ Canyon Springs 65, Cimarron-Memorial 22 — At Canyon Springs, Jeanette Fine poured in 25 points to lead the Pioneers past the Spartans in the Mountain Region quarterfinals.

Sydnei Collier tallied 18 points for Canyon Springs (22-5), which led 50-16 at halftime. Ja’moni Brown and Brooklyn Knox each added eight points for the Pioneers, the top seed from the Northeast League.

Yesenia Wesley-Nash led Cimarron-Memorial (14-13) with 14 points.

Canyon Springs will meet Faith Lutheran in the Mountain Region semifinals at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday at Desert Pines.

■ Faith Lutheran 66, Las Vegas 32 — At Faith Lutheran, Taylor Etopio scored 14 points for the Crusaders.

Nerriah Efferson had 12 points for Faith Lutheran (16-7), the Northwest League’s No. 2 seed. Quianna Brown chipped in 11 points for the Crusaders, who had a 25-4 scoring edge in the second quarter.

Keona Singleton led the Wildcats (11-15), the No. 3 seed from the Northeast League, with 17 points.

Faith Lutheran advances to take on Canyon Springs at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday at Desert Pines in the Mountain Region semifinals.

Desert Region

■ Desert Oasis 74, Coronado 33 — At Desert Oasis, Eliyjah Pricebrooks scored 15 points to lead the Diamondbacks in the Desert Region quarterfinals.

Desert Oasis (21-2), the Southwest League’s top seed, outscored Coronado 42-14 in the second and third quarters to pull away. Isabella Jaramillo scored 13 and Olivia Bigger 10 for the Diamondbacks, who will host Bishop Gorman in the Desert Region semifinals at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Dallas Balanay-Flores had 14 points to lead Coronado (13-13), the No. 4 seed from the Southeast League.

■ Bishop Gorman 74, Foothill 55 — At Foothill, Bentleigh Hoskins scored 21 points to lead the Gaels over the Falcons in a Desert Region quarterfinal.

Izzy Westbrook and Asya Bell each scored 11 points for the Gaels (18-10), who hit on nine 3-pointers. Bishop Gorman, the Southwest League’s No. 3 seed, will travel to take on Desert Oasis in the Desert Region semifinals at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Laurel Rockwood scored 20 points to lead the Falcons (15-9), the Southeast League’s No. 2 seed, while Taylor Bair added 10 points.

■ Liberty 54, Clark 41 — At Liberty, Joy Watkins scored 19 points for the Patriots in the Desert Region quarterfinals.

Adrian Tuletasi added 11 points for the Patriots (19-6), who went 18-for-23 from the free-throw line. Liberty, the top seed from the Southeast League, next faces Spring Valley in the Desert Region semifinals at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday at Desert Oasis.

Jamelia Coleman and Symere Shelton each scored 15 to lead the Chargers (13-9), the No. 4 seed from the Southwest League.

■ Spring Valley 72, Green Valley 38 — At Spring Valley, Aaliyah Gayles had 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Grizzlies in the Desert Region quarterfinals.

Garrisen Freeman had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Grizzlies (22-5), who outscored the Gators 44-12 in the second half. Spring Valley, the Southwest League’s No. 2 seed, advances to play Liberty at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday at Desert Oasis in the Desert Region semifinals.

Julia Clark and Michelle Lagunas-Monroy each scored 10 points to lead the Gators (20-12), the Southeast League’s No. 3 seed.