Roundup: Desert Oasis fends off Spring Valley

Ahmaya Smith scored 20 points to lead Desert Oasis’ girls basketball team to a 62-58 home win over Spring Valley on Thursday evening.

(Thinkstock)

Ahmaya Smith scored 20 points to lead Desert Oasis’ girls basketball team to a 62-58 home win over Spring Valley on Thursday.

Desi-Rae Young scored 17 points, including nine in the fourth quarter, to help the Diamondbacks fend off the Grizzlies’ fourth-quarter charge.

Aaliyah Gayles scored 19 points to lead Spring Valley, and teammate Garrisen Freeman added 16 points.

Canyon Springs 70, Legacy 35 — At Canyon Springs, Sydnei Collier scored 21 points to lead the Pioneers in a rout of the Longhorns.

Jeanette Fine scored 17 points, and Kayla Johnson added 14 for Canyon Springs, which led 20-8 at the end of the first quarter.

Autumn McCain scored 12 points to lead the Longhorns.

Desert Pines 43, Rancho 37 — At Desert Pines, Zeyanna Pattillo scored 16 points to lead the Jaguars past the Rams.

Jaylyn Caldwell scored nine points, and Elasjanae Burns added eight points and 10 rebounds for Desert Pines, which took control of the game by outscoring the Rams 13-5 in the third quarter.

Saipress Jones scored 13 points to lead Rancho.

Clark 57, Sierra Vista 21 — At Clark, Kaelyn Monroe and Al’ynnay Godfrey each scored 10 points as the Chargers defeated the Mountain Lions.

Julia Reed had eight points, and Lois Tarkanian added seven points for Clark, which had all 10 of its players score.

Ashley Hansen scored nine points to lead Sierra Vista.

Del Sol 37, Somerset-Losee 25 — At Del Sol, Markay Merchant scored a game-high 19 points to help lead the Dragons past the Lions.

Melissa Burnett added nine points for Del Sol, which led 10-2 after one quarter.

Mikayla Williams scored 12 points, and Sariah Watson had nine points to pace Somerset-Losee.

Pahrump Valley 58, Valley 14 — At Valley, Jacquellen Stobbe scored 11 points as the Trojans downed the Vikings.

Kathryn Daffer, Madison Hansen and Tayla Wombaker each added seven points for Pahrump, which roared out to a 24-9 lead at the half.

Demari Sprinkle-Blakney had seven points to lead Valley.

Lake Mead 52, Laughlin 50 — At Lake Mead, Shelbi Shaw scored 22 points, including all five of the Eagles’ points in overtime as Lake Mead edged the Cougars.

Lauryn Freund had 13 points, and Kathryn Ulmen added seven points for the Eagles, who trailed 33-30 entering the fourth quarter.

Faith McGeehan scored 11 points, and Alexis Rios supplied nine points for Laughlin, which got a free throw from Ashley Bishop with no time remaining in regulation to send it to overtime.

Mojave 52, Democracy Prep 36 — At Mojave, Alecia Kelly scored 25 points to lead the Rattlers past the Blue Knights.

Chania Scott added eights points for Mojave, which led 33-18 at halftime.

Sharmayne Finley scored 29 points to lead the Blue Knights.

Las Vegas 47, Cheyenne 42 — At Las Vegas, Keona Singleton supplied 18 points and 12 rebounds, and teammate Jazmyn Manuel contributed 11 points and 11 rebounds, as the Wildcats downed the Desert Shields.

Cortney Stark added eight points for Las Vegas, which won the fourth quarter 13-7.

Germanie White scored 15 points, and Autumn Shulkusky had 10 points to pace Cheyenne.