Roundup: Jasmine Richardson helps Basic defeat Tech

Jasmine Richardson made 7 of 8 free throws in the fourth quarter and finished with 23 points Monday to help Basic’s girls basketball team to a 51-42 home win over Tech.

Sierra McLean added 12 points for the Wolves, who led 34-30 after three quarters.

Tayler Muwwakkil led the Roadrunners with 18 points, and teammate Makenna Faught scored 13.

Mojave 53, Valley 44 — At Valley, Alecia Kelly scored 15 points as the Rattlers defeated the Vikings.

Jasmine Kaufman added 12 points for Mojave, which trailed 24-23 at the half but used a 19-5 third-quarter run to take control.

Valley’s Layla Jackson led all scorers with 24 points.

Sierra Vista 45, Rancho 31 — At Sierra Vista, Shania Johnson-Harper scored 15 points as the Mountain Lions defeated the Rams.

Taylor DeGourville had 11 points for Rancho.

Del Sol 37, Western 33 — At Western, Markay Merchant scored 14 points to help the Dragons defeat the Warriors.

Paige Birch added 10 points for Del Sol, which led 29-14 entering the fourth quarter.

Millani Johnson had 16 points, and Adrianna Jones scored 14 for Western.

Desert Pines 52, Silverado 46 — At Desert Pines, Elasjanae Burns had 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Jaguars by the Skyhawks.

Zeyana Patillo added 13 points for Desert Pines.

Jasmine Waugh and Jessica Guzman each scored 11 points for Silverado.

Boulder City 40, Eldorado 28 — At Boulder City, Keely Alexander scores 14 points as the Eagles defeated the Sundevils.

Boulder City’s Ellie Howard added 10 points.

Roshanda Stevens led Eldorado with 14 points.

Calvary Chapel 61, Adelson School 2 — At Calvary Chapel, Olivia Bell scored 12 of her 18 points in the third quarter as Calvary Chapel routed Adelson.

Midajah McCarty and Yara Bouharb each added 12 points, and Jialing Monaco scored 10 for Calvary Chapel.