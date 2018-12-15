Roundup: Jasmine Richardson’s big night lifts Wolves by Mojave

Jasmine Richardson scored 13 of her 29 points during a third-quarter run that lifted host Basic’s girls basketball team to a 50-40 win over Mojave on Friday.

Sierra McLean added nine points for Basic, which led 18-17 at the half but went on a 20-6 third-quarter run to put the game away.

Alecia Kelly led Mojave with 21 points.

Bonanza 36, Sunrise Mountain 35 — At Bonanza, Aaliyah Booker made 1 of 2 free throws with 0.8 seconds left to lift the Bengals over the Miners.

Macyn Raleigh and Rayanna LeFear each had nine points to lead Bonanza, which trailed 17-11 at the half.

Aiyana Ramirez paced Sunrise Mountain with 10 points.

Palo Verde 40, Green Valley 37 — At Palo Verde, Alyssa Maillaro scored 14 of her 23 points in the fourth quarter as the Panthers rallied past the Gators.

Ashley Marushok hit a 3-pointer with one minute remaining to give the Panthers their first lead of the night, 38-37. Maillaro hit two free throws in the final seconds to ice the game for the Panthers, who trailed 30-16 at the end of the third quarter.

Lusi Soifua scored 14 points to lead the Gators.

Cheyenne 32, Eldorado 31 — At Cheyenne, Heaven Bryant led a balanced attack with eight points as the Desert Shields held off the Sundevils.

Indyah Direaux paced Eldorado with 11 points, and teammate Roshanda Stevens scored 10.

Legacy 48, Las Vegas 25 — At Legacy, Sam Greene scored 17 points to lead the Longhorns past the Wildcats.

Samiah Mitchell scored eight points for the Longhorns, who used a 12-2 second-quarter run to take control.

Xeda Regala scored seven points to lead the Wildcats.

Sierra Vista 53, Durango 30 — At Sierra Vista, Alexis Hansen scored 18 points to help the Mountain Lions pull away from the Trailblazers.

Cherish Ross added nine points for Sierra Vista, which led 23-17 at the half.

Erica Stiles paced Durango with 16 points.

Spring Valley 58, Clark 31 — At Clark, Alexus Quaadman and Garrisen Freeman each scored 12 points to lead the Grizzlies past the Chargers.

Ella Zanders added 11 points for the Grizzlies, who started the game on a 20-3 run.

Marieka Dent scored 11 points to lead the Chargers.

Virgin Valley 48, Tech 29 — At Mesquite, Sydney Ludvigson led all scorers with 12 points and helped the Bulldogs top the Roadrunners.

Nathalie Lagamayo added 11 points for Virgin Valley.

Sheyann Fitzgerald paced Tech with nine points.

Moapa Valley 36, Pahrump Valley 31 — At Pahrump, Lainey Cornwall scored 14 points to guide the Pirates by the Trojans.

Kaitlyn Anderson added 10 points for Moapa Valley.

Jacquellen Stobbe and Kylie Stritenberger each scored eight points to lead Pahrump.

Bishop Gorman 60, Silverado 23 — At Gorman, Olivia Smith scored all 14 of her points in the first three quarters as the Gaels routed the Skyhawks.

Georgia Ohiaeri added nine points and six rebounds for Gorman, which used a 25-2 second-quarter run to build a 44-14 halftime lead.

Kimberlyn Tanner led Silverado with eight points.

Shadow Ridge 60, Valley 24 — At Shadow Ridge, Caitlyn Covington scored 12 points to lead the Mustangs past the Vikings.

Chloe Carter scored nine points for the Mustangs, who used a 24-2 third-quarter run to put the game out of reach.

Layla Jackson scored 11 points to lead the Vikings.

Canyon Springs 63, Rancho 25 — At Canyon Springs, Sydnei Collier scored 20 points to lead the Pioneers of a rout of the Rams.

Kayla Johnson scored 14 points, and Jeanette Fine added 13 points for the Pioneers, who used a 28-1 second-quarter run to blow the game open.

Saipress Jones scored five points to lead the Rams.

Desert Oasis 65, Arbor View 15 — At Desert Oasis, Eliyjah Pricebrooks scored 21 points to lead the Diamondbacks in a rout of the Aggies.

Melissa Simmons scored 13 points, and Ahmaya Smith scored 10 points for Desert Oasis, which led 42-9 at halftime.

Jessica Castro scored seven points to lead the Aggies.

Oregon City (Ore.) 66, Desert Pines 35 — At Desert Pines, Katie Kathan scored 15 points to lead the Pioneers in a rout of the Jaguars.

Clineisha Jones scored 12 points to lead the Jaguars, who trailed 26-6 at the end of the first quarter.

Del Sol 43, GV Christian 24 — At Del Sol, Markay Merchant had 24 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Dragons past the Guardians.

Melissa Burnt added eight points and eight rebounds for the Dragons, who used an 18-4 third-quarter run to put the game away.

Abigail Johnson scored 11 points to lead the Guardians.

Lake Mead 37, Laughlin 28 — At Laughlin, the Eagles rallied from a 19-17 halftime deficit to down the Cougars.