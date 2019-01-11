Roundup: Late free throws lift Las Vegas over Rancho

Cortney Stark knocked down two free throws with 12.4 seconds remaining in the game to lead host Las Vegas High to a 36-35 victory over Rancho on Thursday night.

Thinkstock

Pahrump Valley High School basketball players are earning postseason honors.

Cortney Stark knocked down two free throws with 12.4 seconds remaining to give host Las Vegas High a 36-35 victory over Rancho on Thursday night.

In a game that saw four lead changes in the final minute, Rancho had a chance to win on its final possession, but missed its final shot.

Xeda Regala scored 12 points to lead the Wildcats. Keona Singleton scored 10 points, and Stark added eight points for Las Vegas.

Saipress Jones scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Rams.

Mojave 42, Western 41 — At Western, Chania Scott scored 14 points to lead the Rattlers past the Warriors.

Jasmine Kaufman scored 13 points, and Alecia Kelly added 10 points for the Rattlers.

Adrianna Jones scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Warriors.

Spring Valley 70, Durango 12 — At Durango, Garrisen Freeman scored 12 points to lead the Grizzlies in a rout of the Trailblazers.

Missy Valdez and Chyna Charles each scored 10 points for Spring Valley, which started the game on a 30-1 run.

Laila Loring scored five points to lead the Trailblazers.

Democracy Prep 61, Somerset-Losee 42 — At Democracy Prep, Sharmayne Finley dropped 19 points to power the Blue Knights past the Lions.

Anayah Hooks had 13 points, and teammates Zay Brass and Amaya Williams each added seven points for Democracy Prep, which jumped out to a 33-17 lead at the half.

Mikayla Williams scored 19 points, and Sariah Watson had 12 points to pace Somerset-Losee.

Sunrise Mountain 57, Valley 25 — At Sunrise Mountain, Markaila McCurdy had 27 points and 15 rebounds as the Miners rolled past the Vikings.

Aiyanna Ramirez scored 13 points, and Trinity Lavoll had 10 rebounds and eight steals for the Miners, who outscored the Vikings 26-8 in the second half.

Layla Jackson scored 16 points to lead the Vikings.

Needles 43, Calvary Chapel 42 — At Calvary Chapel, Paige Murch scored 16 points as the Mustangs held off the Lions.

Valentina Limon had 14 points, and Marie Mills scored 10 for the Mustangs.

Tyra Perkins scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Lions.

Canyon Springs 67, Desert Pines 35 — At Canyon Springs, Kayla Johnson scored 22 points as the Pioneers topped the Jaguars.

Jeanette Fine had 13 points, and Kayla Rossum added 12 points for Canyon Springs, which led 20-6 after the first quarter.

Elasjanae Burns scored 14 points, and Zeyana Pattillo had 13 points to lead Desert Pines.

Sierra Vista 58, Silverado 48 — At Sierra Vista, Shania Johnson-Harper scored 16 points to lead the Mountain Lions past the Skyhawks.

Ashley Hansen scored 11 points, and Cherish Ross and Ajanae Cressey each scored 10 points for Sierra Vista, which led 29-21 at halftime.

Destiny Byrd scored 15 points to lead the Skyhawks.

Pahrump Valley 43, Del Sol 13 — At Del Sol, Kathryn Daffer had 14 points as the Trojans routed the Dragons.

Madelyn Souza added 12 points for Pahrump, which led 17-5 at the half.

Lake Mead 33, The Meadows 11 — At Lake Mead, Rebekah Fuller scored 15 points as the Eagles rolled past the Mustangs.

Lauryn Freund added 10 points for Lake Mead, which held The Meadows scoreless in the first quarter.