Girls Basketball

Roundup: Liberty slides past Coronado in overtime

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 9, 2019 - 8:35 pm
 
Updated January 10, 2019 - 4:54 pm

Starr Walker’s three-point play 31 seconds into overtime gave Liberty’s girls basketball team a two-point lead, and the Patriots held on to defeat visiting Coronado, 54-46 on Wednesday.

Walker finished with 11 points for Liberty.

Haley Morton paced Coronado with 16 points, and teammate Tia Thornton scored 15 points, including a 3-pointer with 22 seconds left in regulation that forced overtime.

Cimarron-Memorial 61, Palo Verde 51 — At Palo Verde, Elise Young scored all 24 of her points in the second half as the Spartans downed the Panthers.

Natalie Trueba had 10 points, and Kylie Springman added nine points for Cimarron, which trailed 24-18 at halftime.

Sierra Lueck scored 17 points, Jenna Kempf had 13 points, and Kedrena Johnson tallied 11 points to lead Palo Verde.

Green Valley 56, Foothill 41 — At Green Valley, Amore Espino and Shelby Clark each scored 16 points as the Gators defeated the Falcons.

Julia Clark had 12 points for Green Valley, which led only 38-32 after three quarters.

Maddy Beckham had 15 points and 20 rebounds, and teammate Aqui Williams had 10 points for the Falcons.

Centennial 57, Shadow Ridge 23 — At Shadow Ridge, Jade Thomas scored 18 points as the Bulldogs defeated the Mustangs.

Melanie Isbell had nine points, and Aishah Brown added eight points for Centennial, which led 51-14 at the half.

Jamia Carter had nine points to lead Shadow Ridge.

Canyon Springs 62, Eldorado 18 — At Canyon Springs, Kayla Johnson had 22 points to lead the Pioneers by the Sundevils.

Jeanette Fine had 14 points for Canyon Springs.

Roshanda Stevens led Eldorado with six points.

Faith Lutheran 53, Arbor View 25 — At Arbor View, Taylor Etopio scored 13 points to help the Crusaders run past the Aggies.

Quianna Brown added 12 points for Faith Lutheran, which cruised to a 25-6 halftime lead.

Naomi Hammonds scored six points for Arbor View.

Calvary Chapel 63, Adelson School 5 — At Adelson, Tyra Perkins scored 14 points as Calvary Chapel defeated Adelson School.

Midajah McCarty had 13 points, and Hailey Hesselgesser scored 10 for Calvary Chapel.

Laughlin 47, GV Christian 32 — At Laughlin, the Cougars used a 13-4 second-quarter run to build a 23-15 halftime lead on their way to a win over the Guardians.

