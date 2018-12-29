Roundup: Markay Merchant leads Del Sol girls to victory

Markay Merchant poured in 27 points Friday to lead Del Sol’s girls basketball team to a 52-10 win over host Mountain View in the Vegas Invitational.

(Thinkstock)

Markay Merchant poured in 27 points Friday to lead Del Sol’s girls basketball team to a 52-10 win over host Mountain View in the Vegas Invitational.

Melissa Burnett added 12 points for the Dragons, who led 18-7 at the half but outscored the Saints 16-0 in the third quarter.

El Rancho (Calif.) 48, Bonanza 45 — At Mountain View, Donteylor Maxwell had 18 points to lead the Dons over the Bengals in the Vegas Invitational.

Jaylene Oviedo hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 for El Rancho.

Sade Booker hit four 3-pointers and scored 25 points for Bonanza.

Chadwick School (Calif.) 49, Calvary Chapel 31 — At Mountain View, Alexis Lew hit four 3-pointers and scored 22 points to lead the Dolphins over the Lions in the Vegas Invitational.

Kate Hui Bon Hoa added 14 points for Chadwick, which trailed 14-6 after one quarter. The Dolphins outscored Calvary Chapel 28-10 over the middle quarters to take control.

Tyra Perkins led the Lions with 13 points.

Calvary Chapel 72, Tech 44 — At Mountain View, Midajah McCarty had 19 points as the Lions beat the Roadrunners in the Vegas Invitational.

Olivia Bell added 16 points, Perkins had 13 points and Yara Bouharb scored 11 for Calvary Chapel.

Jessica Gamatero and Sadiya Mayo each had nine points for Tech.