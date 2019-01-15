Roundup: Sam Greene guides Legacy past Desert Pines

Sam Greene scored 26 points Monday to lead Legacy’s girls basketball team to a 48-37 win at Desert Pines.

(Thinkstock)

Sam Greene scored 26 points Monday to lead Legacy’s girls basketball team to a 48-37 win at Desert Pines.

Samiah Mitchell added 11 points for the Longhorns.

Zeyana Pattillo had 15 points for the Jaguars, and teammate Elasjanae Burns had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Desert Oasis 63, Sierra Vista 31 — At Desert Oasis, Eliyjah Pricebrooks led all scorers with 19 points as the Diamondbacks rolled past the Mountain Lions.

Ahmaya Smith added 12 points for Desert Oasis, which led 31-14 at the half.

Alexis Hansen led Sierra Vista with eight points.

Bishop Gorman 64, Clark 22 — At Gorman, Caira Young scored 15 points to lift the Gaels over the Chargers.

Olivia Smith had 10 points and three blocked shots for Gorman, which led 38-7 at the half.

Jamelia Coleman led Clark with six points.

Silverado 39, Durango 17 — At Silverado, Kimberlyn Tanner had 10 points to lead all scorers and guide the Skyhawks over the Trailblazers.

Kala McKinney had nine points for Durango.

Las Vegas 27, Eldorado 21 — At Las Vegas High, Xeda Regala scored nine points to help the Wildcats top the Sundevils.

Indyah Direaux led Eldorado with seven points.

Del Sol 23, Valley 21 — At Valley, Markay Merchant had eight points to help the Dragons defeat the Vikings.

Michelle Rivera scored eight points for Valley.

Pahrump Valley 66, Democracy Prep 21 — At Pahrump, Kathryn Daffer had 17 points to help the Trojans take down the Blue Knights.

Samantha Runnion scored 14 points for Pahrump.

Sharmayne Finley led Democracy Prep with 15 points.

Lake Mead 52, GV Christian 42 — At Lake Mead, Lauryn Freund had 18 points to help lead the Eagles over the Guardians.

Shelbi Shaw added 14 points for Lake Mead.

Abigail Johnson had 21 points for GV Christian.

Needles 69, Adelson School 11 — At Needles, California, Paige Murch scored 14 points as the Mustangs routed the Lions.

Te Limon added 12 points, and Imani Evans scored 10 for Needles, which led 23-0 after one quarter and 39-6 at the half.

Jayda Gilmore led Adelson with seven points.