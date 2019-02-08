Roundup: Sharmayne Finley helps Blue Knights stun Pahrump

Sharmayne Finley supplied 28 points, 12 rebounds and six assists Thursday to help host Democracy Prep’s girls basketball team stun Pahrump Valley, 52-46.

Monica Marshall tallied eight points and nine rebounds for the Blue Knights, who led 29-23 at the half.

Tayla Wombaker scored 13 points, and teammate Kathryn Daffer had 12 points for the Trojans, who lost their first Sunset League game of the season.

Del Sol 29, Valley 27 — At Del Sol, Paige Barney hit 1 of 2 free throws with 1.1 seconds left in regulation then scored one of the two overtime points to lift the Dragons by the Vikings.

Paige Birch scored 16 points for Del Sol, which tied the program record with their ninth win of the season.

Layla Jackson scored 11 points to lead Valley.

Bishop Gorman 53, Clark 36 — At Clark, Bentleigh Hoskins had a game-high 13 points to help the Gaels beat the Chargers.

Georgia Ohiaeri added nine points for the Gaels, who trailed 9-7 after the first quarter.

Julia Reid led Clark with 11 points.

Legacy 43, Desert Pines 31 — At Legacy, Sam Greene scored 17 points to help the Longhorns top the Jaguars.

Autumn McCain added eight points for Legacy, which outscored Desert Pines, 31-13 in the middle quarters.

Elasjanae Burns led Desert Pines with 17 points.

Desert Oasis 61, Sierra Vista 24 — At Sierra Vista, Olivia Bigger scored 19 points to lead the Diamondbacks in a rout of the Mountain Lions.

Ahmaya Smith scored 12 points, and Jordyn Stroud added 11 points for the Diamondbacks, who started the game on a 25-4 run.

Shania Johnson-Harper scored six points to lead the Mountain Lions.

Canyon Springs 73, Cheyenne 22 — At Canyon Springs, Kayla Johnson scored 24 points to lead the Pioneers in a rout of the Desert Shields.

Jhane Richardson and Sydnei Collier each scored 16 points for the Pioneers, who outscored the Desert Shields 30-4 in the second quarter to take control of the game.

Germanie White scored 11 points to lead the Desert Shields.

Silverado 51, Durango 26 — At Durango, Tatyahna Cannon scored 23 points to lead the Skyhawks in a rout of the Trailblazers.

Angelina Magana added 16 points for the Skyhawks, who led 28-15 at halftime.

Kala McKinney scored 11 points to lead the Trailblazers.

Las Vegas 43, Eldorado 30 — At Eldorado, the Wildcats downed the Sundevils.

Western 53, Somerset-Losee 22 — At Western, Adrianna Jones scored 26 points to help the Warriors knock off the Lions.

Millani Johnson added 10 points for Western, which outscored Somerset-Losee 19-3 in the fourth quarter.

Tech 56, GV Christian 13 — At Tech, Tayler Muwwakkil scored 16 points as the Roadrunners blitzed the Guardians.

Makenna Faught had 11 points for Tech, which got eight points apiece from Sadiya Mayo and Jessica Gamatero.

Abigail Johnson scored six points to lead GV Christian.

Needles 58, Calvary Chapel 46 — At Needles, California, Valentina Limon scored 19 points to help the Mustangs clinch the top seed for the Class 2A Southern League playoffs with a win over the Lions.

Jordyn Breaux had 12 points, Marie Mills supplied 11 points, and Paige Murch added 10 points for Needles, which trailed 19-9 after the first quarter.

Olivia Bell led Calvary Chapel with 17 points, and teammate Tyra Perkins had 11 points.