Roundup: Spring Valley wins big in California

Essence Booker had 21 points and 15 rebounds Saturday to lead Spring Valley’s girls basketball team to a commanding 83-25 road victory over St. Genevieve (California).

Kayla Harris had 17 points and nine steals for the Grizzlies, who led 24-4 after the first quarter.

Spring Valley’s Jalynn Webster had 12 points, and Alexus Quaadman had 15 blocks and eight rebounds.

Liberty 78, Wasatch Academy (Utah) 30 — At Durango, Dre’una Edwards poured in 31 points to lead the Patriots by the Tigers in the Battle Born Classic.

Rae Burrell had 17 points, and London Pavlica scored 15 for Liberty, which led 36-16 after one quarter and 62-19 at the half.

Manuely DeOliveira led Wasatch Academy with 16 points.

Mount Miguel (Calif.) 72, Bishop Gorman 70 — At Durango, Camara Douglas’ basket in the final minute broke a 70-all tie and lifted the Matadors to a win over the Gaels in the Battle Born Classic.

Gorman rallied from a 67-58 deficit midway through the fourth quarter to take a 68-67 lead on a Georgia Ohiaeri basket. Citalli Gurrola’s 3-pointer put Mount Miguel up 70-68 before Gorman’s Olivia Smith tied the game at 70 with a basket.

Douglas led the Matadors with 22 points. Sylena Peterson added 20 points, and Gurrola scored 18 for Mount Miguel, which improved to 16-0.

Ohiaeri paced Gorman with 21 points. Bentleigh Hoskins added 16 points, and Shaira Young scored 12 for Gorman, which also got 10 points from Smith.

St. Mary’s (Calif.) 78, Centennial 61 — At Stockton, California, Ariel Johnson scored 25 points as the Rams used a second-half comeback to down the Bulldogs in the MLK Showcase.

Neenah Young added 21 points for St. Mary’s, ranked No. 3 nationally by USA Today. Jada Moss had 12 points for the Rams, who trailed Centennial, 37-33 at the half.

Eboni Walker had 16 points to pace Centennial, ranked No. 9 nationally. Justice Ethridge added 11 points, and Melanie Isbell scored 10 for the Bulldogs, whose three losses this season all have come to teams ranked in the top five nationally.

Village Christian (Calif.) 49, Coronado 45 — At Panorama City, California, Haley Tyrell had 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Cougars, but they fell to the Crusaders.

Haley Morton had eight points and nine rebounds for the Cougars.

Leslie Aguilar led the Crusaders with 16 points.

Legacy 52, Santa Monica (Calif.) 35 — At Santa Monica, California, the Longhorns beat the Vikings.

Marlborough School (Calif.) 42, Legacy 26 — At West Hills, California, the Longhorns fell to the Mustangs.

Lincoln County 46, Virgin Valley 45 — At Mesquite, Brooklyn Hafen scored 11 points as the Lynx snuck by the Bulldogs.

The Lynx used a 15-8 fourth quarter to rally to victory.

Alexis Boatright had 15 points for the Bulldogs, Areli Ponce had 11 points, and Savannah Price scored 10.

The Meadows 39, Mountain View 25 — At Mountain View, Kambree Takekuma had 12 points in the Mustangs’ victory over the Saints.

Jordan Spriggs scored 16 points for the Saints.

Pahranagat Valley 40, Beaver Dam 18 — At Littlefield, Arizona, Morgan Harris scored 12 points to lead the Panthers over the Diamondbacks.

Yesenia Ortega scored 10 points for Beaver Dam.