Roundup: Western tops Valley in overtime

Adrianna Jones had 22 points Wednesday to lead Western’s girls basketball team to a 40-36 overtime victory over visiting Valley.

(Thinkstock)

Millani Johnson added nine points for the Warriors.

Layla Jackson scored 11 for Valley.

Pahrump Valley 43, Mojave 37 — At Mojave, Tayla Wombaker had 22 points to lead the Trojans past the Rattlers.

Samantha Runnion added eight points for Pahrump.

Alecia Kelly led Moajve with 19 points.

Democracy Prep 62, Del Sol 23 — At Democracy Prep, Sharmayne Finley had 32 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists to lead the Blue Knights to a rout of the Dragons.

Monica Marshall added 14 points and 14 rebounds for Democracy Prep, which bolted to a 32-13 halftime lead.

Paige Birch led Del Sol with 15 points.